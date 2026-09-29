Fall In Workplace Harassment Enquiries Could Be Short-lived, Lawyers Warn

Almost 9,000 bullying and harassment enquiries made to Acas ahead of October's workplace reforms caused by the Employment Rights Act 2025...

Almost 9,000 bullying and harassment enquiries made to Acas ahead of October's workplace reforms caused by the Employment Rights Act 2025

Workplace bullying and harassment enquiries fell during the first half of 2026, but Irwin Mitchell says new protections taking effect next month could lead to increased reporting and demand for advice.

Figures obtained by Irwin Mitchell through a Freedom of Information request show Acas received 8,871 helpline enquiries relating to bullying and harassment between January and June, down 3.7% from 9,213 during the same period in 2025.

Enquiries fell year on year in both completed quarters. Acas recorded 4,626 in the first quarter, down 2.9%, followed by 4,245 in the second quarter, down 4.6%. Despite the fall, Acas continued to handle an average of almost 1,500 bullying and harassment enquiries a month.

1,808 sexual harassment enquiries were recorded during the first half of 2026, virtually unchanged from 1,806 in the same period last year. The first-quarter total rose by 1.3% year on year to 956, before falling by 1.2% to 852 in the second quarter.

According to Irwin Mitchell, new workplace protections taking effect next month could prompt more workers to report concerns and increase demand for advice as employers assess their responsibilities.

From 30 October 2026, employers will be liable if their workers are harassed by customers, clients, contractors, service users or other third parties, unless they can show they have taken all reasonable steps to prevent it. That isn’t limited to sexual harassment – it covers harassment linked to other protected characteristics such as age, disability, race and religion and belief.

Employers will also have to demonstrate that they’ve taken all reasonable steps to prevent their staff from being sexually harassed.

Elaine Huttley, National Head of Employment at Irwin Mitchell, said: “The October reforms will widen the situations businesses need to consider, particularly where employees regularly interact with customers, clients, contractors or members of the public. “The requirement for employers to take all reasonable steps as opposed to reasonable steps is more significant than it perhaps sounds. It means that employers must take every step they reasonably can in order to prevent their staff being harassed – taking some steps won’t be good enough. What is classed as reasonable, particularly in terms of third-party harassment, will depend on how much the employer can control. There’s no one-size fits all approach, and employers will need to carefully examine the specific risks all their staff face. “Greater awareness of the new protections could lead to more workers reporting concerns to Acas if their employers don’t properly address their concerns. We may also see increased demand from employers as they assess the risks facing their staff and what practical steps they should take – particularly in the absence of any guidance from the government. “Businesses should act now by reviewing where employees may be exposed to inappropriate conduct by third parties, ensuring reporting routes are clear and providing appropriate training to staff and managers. Having a policy will not be enough if it is not supported by effective preventive measures. “Organisations also need to review whether the steps they’ve taken to comply with their duty to prevent sexual harassment are working, and if they aren’t, consider what else they can do to minimise risk. “Addressing concerns promptly and fairly can help prevent employees’ concerns escalating into formal grievances, reduce sickness absence, and potentially lose good staff, as well as the risk of defending employment tribunal proceedings.”

The reforms are expected to be particularly significant for public-facing sectors including retail, hospitality, healthcare, social care, education, transport and leisure, although the new responsibilities will apply more widely.

A separate change taking effect on 1 October 2026 will extend the time limit for bringing most employment tribunal claims from three months to six months.

Irwin Mitchell said the longer period could mean workplace disputes remain live for longer, increasing the importance of investigating complaints promptly and maintaining appropriate records.

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