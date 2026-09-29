AI And Workplace Grievances: The Challenges For HR (Podcast)

AI is increasingly being used by employees to draft workplace grievances, appeals and employment tribunal claims, presenting new challenges for HR teams. This episode explores how employers can identify the real issues behind AI-generated complaints, encourage early informal resolution, and train managers to spot and address workplace conflict before it escalates.

AI is increasingly being used by employees to draft workplace grievances, appeals and employment tribunal claims. But what does this mean for HR teams?

In this episode of the Employment Law Pod, Helen Goss, Partner, and Rachael McAnulty, Solicitor, discuss the growing challenges presented by AI-generated grievances, from lengthy and repetitive complaints to inaccurate legal references and employees who may not fully understand what AI has written on their behalf.

They explore how HR teams can identify the real issues behind an AI-generated grievance, encourage early informal resolution and train managers to spot and address workplace conflict before it escalates.

The discussion also covers practical steps employers can take, including reviewing grievance policies, holding an initial meeting to clarify the issues, responding without fuelling lengthy AI-generated exchanges, and considering the potential application of SOSR where working relationships have fundamentally broken down.

Helen and Rachael also discuss the confidentiality, data protection and legal privilege risks associated with entering workplace information into open-source AI tools.

The key message is clear: AI-generated grievances are here to stay, but employers can take practical steps to focus on the underlying issues, encourage open communication and resolve workplace conflict at an earlier stage.

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