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28 September 2026

Preparing For Employment Rights Act Changes (Video)

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Employment law experts Natalie Abbott and Rachel Mills examine the critical distinctions between qualifying periods and probationary periods under the Employment Rights Act 2025, exploring how these changes will impact employer practices and risk management. The discussion addresses common misconceptions about the six-month timeframes and provides practical guidance for businesses navigating the new legislative landscape.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Natalie Abbott and Rachel Mills
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What should businesses do to prepare for the Employment Rights Act 2025?

Head of Employment Law, Natalie Abbot and Managing Associate Solicitor Rachel Mills discuss how employers can reduce the risks to their business arising from the changes brought about by the Act.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Natalie Abbott
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Rachel Mills
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