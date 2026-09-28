Preparing For Employment Rights Act Changes (Video)

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Employment law experts Natalie Abbott and Rachel Mills examine the critical distinctions between qualifying periods and probationary periods under the Employment Rights Act 2025, exploring how these changes will impact employer practices and risk management. The discussion addresses common misconceptions about the six-month timeframes and provides practical guidance for businesses navigating the new legislative landscape.