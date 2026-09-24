New Rights For Bereavement Leave To Be Introduced For Pregnancy Loss And Expanded Range Of Relationships

The UK Government confirmed this week that new rights to take time off work will be granted to a wider range of people who lose a loved one or experience the heartbreak of pregnancy loss.

Beginning from April 2027, ministers have introduced the right to bereavement leave for employees who lose a spouse or partner, parent, adult child or sibling. The remit has also been expanded to include step, half, adoptive, kinship care and foster relationships, which currently have no legal right to bereavement leave.

As part of this change, it was also announced that women, and their partners, who experience a pregnancy loss before 24 weeks, which includes miscarriage, terminations and unsuccessful IVF embryo transfers, will be entitled to up to two weeks of unpaid leave from next April.

At present, there is no legal right to bereavement leave, except for parents who lose a child aged under 18, or stillborn from 24 weeks, despite it being estimated that one in five women in the UK experience a miscarriage during their lifetime.

Commenting on this announcement from the UK Government, Aberdein Considine Employment Partner Marianne McJannett said: