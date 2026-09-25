The Milburn Review: A Call To Action For Employers

Youth unemployment is firmly back at the top of the political agenda. The UK Government's Plan for Change puts opportunity and growth at the heart of its programme. It calls on employers to up their games to support the one in eight people aged 16 to 24 in the UK who are not in education, employment or training (NEET).

These young people include school leavers without qualifications, those with disabilities or long-term health conditions, those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, young carers, and those who have experienced homelessness or family breakdown. Care-experienced young people cut across almost all of those categories and are among those most consistently failed by existing policy responses. According to the Department for Education, around 39% of care leavers aged 19 to 21 are NEET, compared to approximately 13% of all young people in the same age group. Together, these young people represent untapped potential and a significant long-term unemployment risk, with failure to support them carrying serious economic and social consequences.

The Milburn Review

Published in May 2026, the Milburn Review was commissioned by the UK Government to examine why so many young people are locked out of education and work and what needs to change. It recognises changes in the employment world that are contributing to the crisis: entry-level roles have narrowed, recruitment has become more remote and automated, and employers have become more cautious about taking on young, inexperienced candidates. The review sets expectations that employers step up to address these challenges. The regulatory and procurement environment is shifting to drive that process.

See our previous article for a detailed breakdown of the impact of the Milburn Review for HR professionals, and the government support required to adapt recruitment processes in light of the findings.

A clear direction of travel

Recent policy developments make clear the government’s commitment to action on this agenda.

First, the public sector procurement landscape is evolving, with laser focus on making taxpayers’ money work harder. As we explored in recent commentary, bidders competing for high-value central government contracts are to be assessed more stringently on how they will create jobs and enhance skills in local areas.

Second, recent weeks have seen the Minister for Women and Equalities announce the establishment of a dedicated Class Unit within the Office for Equality and Opportunity. This will bring social mobility work directly into the machinery of government and close the arm’s length Social Mobility Commission.

Third, and significantly for public sector employers, one of the Class Unit's early priorities is the introduction of the socioeconomic duty under section 1 of the Equality Act 2010 - a provision that has been on the statute book for over fifteen years but never formally commenced in England (although it is in force in Scotland and Wales, and some England public authorities have already opted to adopt it voluntarily). Once switched on, it will legally require public bodies to consider how their policies and actions affect those on low incomes. Public sector employers, and those contracting with them, should be preparing now.

What we have learned through our pilot work

It’s clear that the government expects employers and the public sector to work together to find ways to support young people into work and opportunities. As part of our social mobility work, Browne Jacobson has partnered with Nottingham City Council on a pilot scheme to give care-experienced young people real access to professional experience. The firm's Next Chapter pilot brought together young people with care experience and Browne Jacobson colleagues as part of a structured programme of one-to-one mentoring, paid work experience, skills development, and financial support. While some young people can access such exposure and insights informally through family networks, care-experienced young people are far less likely to have those opportunities.

What the pilot showed, more than anything, was that the gap between potential and outcome isn't about the young people. It's about access. Local authorities know their communities. Employers have the opportunities and skills to share. When both sides come together, it works. The Milburn Review, and recent government announcements, ask for exactly that kind of joined-up effort. The Next Chapter pilot will continue into 2027 and is just one example of an initiative where a business and local authority have collaborated to find a local solution to a local need. At the centre of such initiatives are young people eager to forge their career paths but who need a little guidance to get started. With the policy, legal and procurement landscape now moving firmly in this direction, now is the time for employers to step up.