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28 August 2026

ERA 2025 – Employment Espresso Pods, Episode 6: Changes To Fire And Rehire – Key Actions For Employers (Podcast)

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In this sixth episode of the Employment Espresso Pods mini-series on the Employment Rights Act 2025, Jenny Andrews and Sian McKinley, both Of Counsel, together with Knowledge Counsel Anna Henderson, focus on the changes to fire and rehire law due to come into force in January 2027.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Jenny Andrews,Sian McKinley, and Anna Henderson
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In this sixth episode of the Employment Espresso Pods mini-series on the Employment Rights Act 2025, Jenny Andrews and Sian McKinley, both Of Counsel, together with Knowledge Counsel Anna Henderson, focus on the changes to fire and rehire law due to come into force in January 2027. These reforms will make it significantly more difficult and expensive to force through changes to core terms of employment, as well as having some other, perhaps unintended, implications for business strategy in relation to restructuring, post-acquisition harmonisation and outsourcing. We discuss the changes and steps employers should take now to prepare.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Jenny Andrews
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Sian McKinley
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Anna Henderson
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