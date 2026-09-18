ARTICLE
18 September 2026

How The Employment Rights Act 2025 Will Transform The Hospitality Sector

TW
Taylor Walton

Contributor

Taylor Walton logo
Explore Firm Details
The Employment Rights Act 2025 brings sweeping reforms to UK employment law that will fundamentally reshape workforce management in the hospitality industry. From expanded sick pay entitlements and enhanced parental leave to new protections for zero-hours workers and revised unfair dismissal procedures, these changes demand immediate attention from hospitality employers. Are you ready to navigate these transformative legal requirements?
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Ethan Diver

The Employment Rights Act 2025 introduces significant changes to employment law, with particular implications for businesses in the hospitality sector. Is your business prepared?

In his new article for Caterer, Licensee & Hotelier, Ethan Diver, Solicitor in our Employment department, explores the key changes and what hospitality businesses need to do now.

From changes to Statutory Sick Pay and paternity leave to new rights for zero-hours workers and changes to unfair dismissal, the reforms will have a significant impact on how hospitality businesses manage their workforce.

With further changes coming into force throughout 2026 and 2027, now is the time for employers to review their policies and procedures and prepare for the new requirements.

You can read Ethan’s full article here: How the Employment Rights Act 2025 Will Transform the Hospitality Sector – Caterer, Licensee & Hotelier

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Ethan Diver
Ethan Diver
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More