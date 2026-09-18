The Employment Rights Act 2025 introduces significant changes to employment law, with particular implications for businesses in the hospitality sector. Is your business prepared?

In his new article for Caterer, Licensee & Hotelier, Ethan Diver, Solicitor in our Employment department, explores the key changes and what hospitality businesses need to do now.

From changes to Statutory Sick Pay and paternity leave to new rights for zero-hours workers and changes to unfair dismissal, the reforms will have a significant impact on how hospitality businesses manage their workforce.

With further changes coming into force throughout 2026 and 2027, now is the time for employers to review their policies and procedures and prepare for the new requirements.

You can read Ethan’s full article here: How the Employment Rights Act 2025 Will Transform the Hospitality Sector – Caterer, Licensee & Hotelier