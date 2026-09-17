What Do Workplace Fall Statistics Show About Common Accident Risks?

Workplace falls can happen in almost any working environment. Common causes include wet or uneven floors, obstructed walkways, unstable ladders, unsafe access equipment and unprotected edges. The risks range from same-level slips and trips to falls from height, and the resulting injuries can vary considerably in severity.

The latest Health and Safety Executive (HSE) data shows that both types of fall remain significant causes of workplace injuries. Same-level slips and trips continue to account for a large proportion of non-fatal accidents, while falls from height remain one of the most serious workplace risks.

This article looks at what the latest workplace fall statistics tell us about where these accidents happen, the hazards involved and the steps employers can take to reduce the risk.

HSE statistics cover Great Britain, while the legal guidance and JMW claims information in this article relates specifically to England and Wales.

What Do the Latest HSE Figures Show?

The latest HSE figures use different reporting years for non-fatal and fatal injuries, so they should be read separately.

680,000 workers self-reported a non-fatal workplace injury in 2024/25 30% of employer-reported non-fatal employee injuries involved slips, trips or falls on the same level in 2024/25. Slips, trips and falls being the most common reported non-fatal accident type 8% of employer-reported non-fatal employee injuries involved falls from height in 2024/25 Falls from heigh were the leading fatal accident type according to the latest HSE data with 31 fatal injuries to workers involved falls from height in 2025/26



Taken together, these figures show that falls remain an important workplace safety issue. Same-level slips and trips account for a particularly large share of non-fatal workplace injuries, while falls from height are less common but can have much more serious consequences.

The data also shows why workplace fall statistics need to be considered in context. Different types of fall involve different hazards, and the risks vary depending on the work being carried out and the environment in which it takes place. The following sections look more closely at what the figures reveal about the most common causes and the steps employers can take to prevent falls.

Why Are Workplace Slips and Trips So Common?

Workplace slips and trips are often caused by ordinary hazards that develop during day-to-day work. HSE guidance identifies several recurring factors, including contamination, cleaning methods, flooring, the working environment and footwear. For trips, obstructions and uneven walking surfaces are particularly important.

One of the main causes of slips is contamination on the floor. This can include water, oil, dust or other substances that reduce grip. The way a floor is cleaned can also create a hazard if it is left wet or if the wrong cleaning method is used. The HSE therefore advises employers to prevent floors from becoming contaminated where possible, clean up spills promptly and make sure smooth floors are dry before people use them again.

Trips are more commonly linked to the condition and organisation of walkways. Typical hazards include:

Trailing cables: Cables crossing pedestrian routes can create an avoidable trip hazard.

Boxes and equipment: Items left in walkways can obstruct the normal route through a workplace.

Damaged or uneven flooring: Loose surfaces, holes and changes in level can increase the risk of a fall.

Poor housekeeping: Waste, tools or other materials should not be allowed to build up in areas where people walk.

Unsuitable flooring: Floors should provide appropriate grip for the work and conditions in the area.

Environmental factors can also contribute. Poor lighting can make hazards harder to see, while people carrying equipment or moving through busy areas may have less opportunity to notice an obstruction.

Employers should therefore look at the workplace as a whole rather than treating slips and trips as isolated events. Good prevention involves keeping walkways clear, maintaining floors, managing contamination and cleaning effectively, and providing suitable footwear where this forms part of the risk controls. HSE also recommends having clear arrangements for workers to report hazards so they can be addressed promptly.

HSE provides further guidance on preventing slips and trips at work.

How Serious Are Falls From Height at Work?

Falls from height can cause serious injuries, including broken bones, brain injuries and spinal injuries. The severity will depend on factors such as the distance of the fall, the surface involved and the part of the body affected.

HSE defines work at height as work where a person could fall a distance liable to cause personal injury if suitable precautions were absent. This can include work on ladders and roofs, or near fragile surfaces and floor openings.

Although falls from height account for fewer non-fatal injuries than same-level slips and trips, they are associated with a significant proportion of fatal workplace accidents. They accounted for 8% of employer-reported non-fatal injuries in 2024/25 and 31 work-related fatal injuries to workers in 2025/26. This made falls from height the leading fatal accident type in the latest HSE data.

Read more about how JMW helps with fall from height claims.

Are Falls More Common in Particular Workplaces?

Falls can happen in any workplace, although the risks vary depending on the environment and the type of work being carried out.

Slip and fall injuries may be linked to wet or damaged floors, uneven surfaces and obstructed walkways. Work at height creates different hazards around ladders, scaffolding, platforms, roofs and floor openings.

These risks are not confined to particular industries. HSE found that slips, trips or falls on the same level were the most common employer-reported non-fatal accident type across most broad industry sectors in 2024/25.

Employers should therefore assess the specific work being carried out and the environment in which it takes place.

What Do the Statistics Tell Employers About Prevention?

The HSE figures show that preventing slips, trips and falls remains a key workplace safety issue. Fall prevention starts with identifying and controlling hazards before an accident happens.

How can employers prevent slips and trips?

Preventing slips starts with reducing contamination and keeping floors in good condition. Spillages should be dealt with promptly. Cleaning should not create an avoidable wet-floor risk, and walkways should be kept clear of trip hazards.

Employers should also consider whether flooring is suitable for the work and environment. Where footwear forms part of the risk controls, it should be suitable for the conditions. Workers should be properly trained and receive the information and instruction needed to follow safe procedures.

HSE’s current guidance on slip and trip causes and prevention explains how flooring, contamination, cleaning, footwear and the environment can combine to create risk.

How can employers prevent falls from height?

HSE’s hierarchy for work at height is clear. Employers should avoid work at height where it is reasonably practicable to do so. If it cannot be avoided, they should prevent falls by using a safe place of work or suitable equipment. If the risk cannot be eliminated, they should minimise the distance and consequences of a fall.

Work at height must also be properly planned and supervised. The people carrying it out must be competent, and equipment must be suitable, maintained and checked as required.

See the HSE’s guidance on working at height safely for more information.

What Laws Apply to Slips, Trips and Falls at Work?

Employers in England and Wales have legal duties to protect employees and other people who may be affected by workplace risks. In practice, this means identifying fall hazards, assessing the risks and putting suitable controls in place.

General health and safety duties

The Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 sets the main legal framework for workplace health and safety. Employers must protect employees’ health, safety and welfare so far as is reasonably practicable.

The Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999 build on this duty. Employers must carry out suitable risk assessments and act on the findings. This means identifying hazards, considering who could be harmed and deciding what measures are needed to reduce the risk.

Duties relating to floors and walkways

For workplace slips and trips, the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992 are particularly relevant.

Employers are expected to make sure floors and traffic routes are suitable for their intended use. They should also be kept in good condition and, so far as reasonably practicable, free from obstructions that could create a trip hazard.

In practice, this can include:

Dealing with spills promptly: Wet or contaminated floors should not be left to create an avoidable slip risk.

Keeping walkways clear: Boxes, cables and other obstructions should be removed or safely managed.

Maintaining flooring: Damaged or uneven surfaces should be identified and addressed.

Using suitable flooring: The surface should be appropriate for the type of work and conditions in the area.

Duties when working at height

The Work at Height Regulations 2005 apply where a person could fall from height and sustain an injury.

Employers should avoid work at height where it is reasonably practicable to do so. Where it cannot be avoided, the work must be properly planned, supervised and carried out using suitable equipment.

They should also make sure that:

Workers are properly trained and competent: People carrying out work at height should have the knowledge and skills needed to do it safely.

Equipment is suitable and maintained: Ladders, scaffolding, platforms and other equipment should be appropriate for the task and kept in good condition.

Fall prevention measures are used: Suitable precautions should be put in place to prevent falls wherever reasonably practicable.

Risks are reviewed: Employers should reconsider their controls when working conditions, equipment or tasks change.

These duties mean employers are expected to take a proactive approach to slips, trips and falls. If an accident occurs, a solicitor can review the risk assessments, training records, equipment, maintenance information and other workplace evidence to assess whether the required safety duties were met.

What Should You Do if You Are Injured in a Fall at Work?

If you are injured in a fall at work, prioritise your health and make sure the accident is recorded. Useful steps include:

Seek medical attention: Have your injuries assessed and follow any treatment advice.

Report the accident: Tell your employer what happened and make sure it is recorded where appropriate.

Record the hazard: Photograph the floor, obstruction, equipment or other fall hazard if it is safe to do so.

Keep useful evidence: Retain witness details, medical records and evidence of losses caused by the injury.

Seek legal advice: A solicitor can assess whether another party failed to meet the required duty of care.

Some accidents must be reported under RIDDOR by the responsible person, usually the employer in relation to workers. HSE confirms that an injured employee would not normally submit that report themselves. See the HSE guidance on who should report under RIDDOR.