Reward Autumn Update 2026

Welcome to the autumn 2026 edition of our Reward update in which we review the latest developments in executive remuneration and share plans.

Consultation on modernising corporate reporting

On 7 September 2026, the Department for Business, Innovation, Science, and Trade (BIST) launched a wide-reaching consultation on modernising corporate reporting with the objective of supporting long-term economic growth.

The consultation includes significant proposals to reform the information required to be disclosed in the directors’ remuneration report (DRR) which quoted companies must prepare annually, and to remove the annual shareholder advisory vote on the DRR. The triennial binding vote on the director’s remuneration policy will remain in place.

The consultation is open until 30 November 2026, and the aim is to publish a consultation outcome by the end of May 2027. It is not clear when any changes would come into effect.

BIST explains its focus is to streamline corporate reporting by focusing on the reporting of financially material and decision-useful information for investors and creditors and to minimise administrative burdens for companies, including by reducing overlapping requirements in company law, accounting standards and regulatory rules.

Key proposals for the DRR

Specifically in relation to the DRR, the proposals include: retaining (i) the single-figure table, (ii) the statement from the remuneration committee chair which summarises the key decisions or proposals on executive remuneration (including the use of discretion), (iii) the disclosure of performance measures attaching to pay awards in the previous year, and (iv) the Total Shareholder Return (TSR) performance graph, all of which are considered to be investor-critical;

removing CEO-employee pay ratio reporting;

removing the requirement to include information on how the directors’ remuneration policy will be implemented for the following year (as shareholders have already approved this) or requiring an outline only where there has been a material update (for example when an executive director leaves or joins the company);

removing or refining the requirement to report on directors’ accumulated shareholding interests; and

removing the reporting of information where there is overlap with provisions of the UK Corporate Governance Code, including in relation to how the remuneration committee engages with shareholders and employees and on the disclosure of malus and clawback policies. These proposals are intended to reduce the length and complexity of the DRR while continuing to require the disclosure of key executive remuneration information for the benefit of shareholders and other stakeholders.

The consultation also includes proposals to simplify corporate governance reporting, acknowledging that AIM companies are no longer subject to the “comply or explain” approach as we report in our update on the AIM rules below. In this context, BIST is interested in understanding how the UK Corporate Governance Code is being used in practice as well as views on the corporate governance landscape more widely.

FCA consultation on the reform of solo-regulated firms’ remuneration requirements

On 14 July 2026, the FCA published its consultation paper CP26/27 on the reform of solo-regulated firms' remuneration.

The proposals, if enacted, will significantly simplify and harmonise the structure of remuneration policies and practices in these firms, rowing back some of the regulation which was introduced in the aftermath of the financial crisis and revising more recent requirements applicable to MiFIDPRU investment firms.

The proposed changes are intended to cut compliance costs, improve the UK’s international competitiveness, and promote growth, while protecting consumers and safeguarding market integrity. Firms will no doubt welcome the additional flexibility the proposed rules afford in determining what constitutes appropriate remuneration. That said, the continued shift towards more outcomes-focused regulation will place a correspondingly greater burden on firms to demonstrate that their approach is justified.

The proposals have been introduced as part of a suite of reforms including proposals for a new Alternative Investment Fund Managers (AIFM) regime and a new regulatory reporting framework called FRAME. To review the key proposals, see our article.

The Employment Rights Act 2025 (ERA) – the effect of changes to unfair dismissal rights on share plans

On 1 January 2027, two fundamental changes in the ERA will come into effect in relation to unfair dismissals. They are the removal of the statutory cap on compensatory awards for unfair dismissal (currently the lower of (i) one year’s basic pay or (ii) £123,500 (plus basic award awarded by the Employment Tribunal) and the reduction of the qualifying period of service to bring an unfair dismissal claim from two years to six months.

When can a claim for unfair dismissal be brought?

By way of reminder, unfair dismissal can only be claimed by employees. A claim for unfair dismissal may arise where an employer terminates an employee’s employment without a potentially fair reason. There are five potentially fair reasons on which an employer can rely when seeking to show that it dismissed an employee fairly: conduct, capability, redundancy, illegality, and some other substantial reason. Even where the employer has a fair reason for the dismissal, the employer must also have acted reasonably in treating that reason as sufficient for the dismissal. In practice, a failure to follow procedural requirements may be a sticking point, as generally an employer will wish to swiftly exit a senior executive through a negotiated departure rather than following a legally compliant process. Following the removal of the cap, it will be significantly more beneficial to a senior executive to seek to bring an unfair dismissal claim. In addition, where there is a process failure, an employment tribunal will be able to apply an ACAS uplift of up to 25% on total compensation for a failure to comply with the ACAS Code of Practice on disciplinary and grievance procedures.

What losses can be claimed?

The employment tribunal has wide discretion to award compensation for any financial losses which flow from the dismissal. Therefore, compensation for share-plan losses may be awarded where these losses are caused by the dismissal. In the 2005 Employment Appeal Tribunal case of Selective Beauty UK Ltd v Hayes, relating to compensation for the loss of share options following an unfair dismissal, it was held that when assessing a future loss of opportunity, the tribunal should determine the likelihood of an eventuality occurring in percentage terms. In this case this required a determination of (i) whether the grantor of the share options would IPO and (ii) if so, when, (iii) whether the appellant would have exercised their option to buy the shares, and (iv) whether they would have remained in employment at the time of the IPO. Where a senior executive is holding shares under a private company management incentive plan and is unfairly dismissed, it is likely that consideration would need to be given to the proximity to an exit, hypothetical exit values and the likelihood of the executive being in role at the time of an exit, but for the dismissal, which may require expert valuation and corporate finance advisory input. In the case of share awards subject to a plc LTIP, hypothetical share values, the likelihood of performance conditions being met and the likelihood of the executive being in role at the time of vesting will be relevant considerations. When assessing the size of an unfair dismissal award, a tribunal should also consider whether the employee contributed to their dismissal and the steps the former employee has taken to mitigate their loss. If a dismissal is found to be procedurally unfair, the tribunal can apply a percentage reduction to the award to reflect the likelihood that a dismissal would have occurred even if a fair process were followed.

Will a contractual exclusion clause assist?

It is usual to include a contractual exclusion clause in share plan rules to limit compensation payable to former employees following termination of employment and protect the employer to the extent legally permissible referred to as a “Micklefield clause”. However, these clauses can generally not be relied upon in an unfair dismissal.

How can employers plan for the new rules?

There are a number of steps that employers can take on a protective basis both from a documentation and process perspective. Please get in touch with your usual contact in the team to discuss.

Consultation on equal pay reforms

On 14 July 2026, the Office of Equality and Opportunity launched a consultation on equal pay and pay discrimination. The consultation is open for feedback until 27 October 2026. The Government proposes a two-phased approach first to address what are seen to be current failures and then to level up rights and protections for sex, race and disability.

Phase 1

Phase 1 is “fixing the system” and focuses on improving the current system by streamlining procedures and strengthening transparency and enforcement. Key proposals include: a statutory requirement for employers to publish information about pay and conditions in job adverts, or where there is no job advert, in writing to a candidate in advance of an interview;

the reinstatement of the use of a standard questionnaire in pay discrimination disputes which was repealed in 2013 to enable employees to obtain information about components of pay (such as allowances or bonuses) that they may not have had access to;

new enforcement powers for Employment Tribunals, including mandating equal pay audits following successful discrimination claims and mandating the implementation of non‑discriminatory job evaluation schemes; and

establishing an Equal Pay Regulatory and Enforcement Unit which would have powers to compel employers to hand over pay data and evidence before a formal investigation starts, order companies to run equal pay audits or use non-discriminatory job evaluation schemes as part of an investigation process and track compliance by requiring organisations to respond to inquiry recommendations and show proof of progress to improve accountability of employers and transparency for employees.

Phase 2

Phase 2 is “making the right to equal pay effective for all”. The Government’s objective is to ensure that pay discrimination on the basis of race and disability is taken as seriously as sex and to require employers to take all reasonable steps to uphold pay equality in their contractual arrangements. Key proposals include: giving tribunals powers to modify discriminatory contractual terms in race and disability pay cases;

widening equal pay audit and job evaluation obligations to race and disability;

enabling equal value type claims for race and disability; and

creating a new duty on all parties in outsourcing arrangements regardless of the complexity of the chain to take all reasonable steps to ensure pay equality, which would be enforced by the new Equal Pay Regulatory and Enforcement Unit rather than through individual claims. These are wide-reaching proposals and where measures are taken forward, the consultation recognises that employers and employees should have the time and resources to prepare for the changes.

Changes to the AIM rules

The AIM rules have been substantially amended with effect from 5 August 2026 to ensure that AIM continues to support innovative and growing companies. The key changes to note from a remuneration perspective are as follows.

Removal of “comply or explain” approach

AIM companies will no longer need to adopt or comply or explain against a recognised corporate governance code. Instead, AIM Rule 26 specifies five key areas for disclosure to support investor understanding of the approach the company takes to corporate governance, which are as follows: board composition : the name of its directors and brief biographical details of each, as would normally be included in an admission document, and details of those who are independent;

: the name of its directors and brief biographical details of each, as would normally be included in an admission document, and details of those who are independent; director responsibility : the role and responsibilities and functions of each director for the delivery of the AIM company’s strategy, commercial objectives and the effective management of its risks;

: the role and responsibilities and functions of each director for the delivery of the AIM company’s strategy, commercial objectives and the effective management of its risks; remuneration and performance : details of the structure of executive and non-executive director remuneration, i.e. how this is aligned with individual and AIM company performance and how it is assessed;

: details of the structure of executive and non-executive director remuneration, i.e. how this is aligned with individual and AIM company performance and how it is assessed; risk and controls framework : details of corporate governance committees and their role and responsibilities; and

: details of corporate governance committees and their role and responsibilities; and investor relations: the AIM company’s approach to AIM shareholder engagement. In feedback relating to the new rules, the Exchange explains that the changes seek to ensure that AIM companies have the flexibility to adopt governance arrangements that are appropriate to their size, stage of development and circumstances, enabling them to use a recognised code as a framework for those arrangements. The Exchange notes that based on its engagement with the market, consistent disclosure was considered an important feature of a company’s corporate governance. Accordingly, the items of disclosure required under the new AIM Rule 26 are based on feedback from investors as to what they consider is important. Although there is no longer a requirement to comply or explain against a recognised code, in keeping with current practice, we expect that most companies will continue to follow the QCA Code or the UK Corporate Governance Code or (in a minority of cases) where a company is incorporated overseas, a local equivalent.

Relaxation on rule relating to remuneration opinion by nomads

In relation to related party transactions with directors, new guidance on what constitutes standard remuneration has been included in the updated rules. The test for whether remuneration is standard is whether the remuneration is part of the directors' existing contractual terms and conditions of service and/or whether the remuneration (whether specific or as part of a scheme) has been approved by shareholders in a general meeting. Any remuneration that falls outside of this scope will be considered non-standard remuneration. Non-standard remuneration will be a related party transaction subject to the usual class tests. Under the new AIM rules, nomads will no longer be required to give a fair and reasonable opinion on non-standard director remuneration where they are satisfied that the contractual terms provide reasonable commercial protections for the company. Contractual protections would include terms such as good leaver/bad leaver provisions, provisions for clawback, conditions/deferral provisions and performance measures and those terms should be disclosed. Where there is uncertainty on whether non-standard remuneration provides reasonable commercial protections, the AIM company should seek AIM shareholder approval.

Special voting shares

Special voting shares will be permitted on admission to AIM, enabling founders, directors and pre-IPO investors to retain control. There are no time restrictions or sunset provisions for special voting shares in the new rules.

Lock-up relaxations

Under Rule 7 of the AIM rules, new businesses which have not been independent and earning revenue for at least the two financial years before admission, must ensure that all persons who are related parties and/or applicable employees both immediately prior to and immediately following the date of admission must agree to a 12-month lock-up with effect from the date of admission. This rule has been relaxed for: transfers between spouses or into a pension plan;

intra-group transfers; and

in the event of financial hardship.

Amendment to HMRC notification process for EMI options

EMI options must be notified to HMRC to be tax-qualifying options and benefit from EMI tax reliefs. The Government has published draft legislation for consultation to amend the process by which EMI options are notified to HMRC.

EMI options granted with effect from 6 April 2027 will need to be notified to HMRC as part of the annual return for EMI options due by 6 July following the tax year in which the grant is made. This is a change to the current requirement to file a separate notification by 6 July following the tax year in which the grant is made.

This change is intended to simplify the tax compliance obligations relating to EMI options.

Accessibility amendments to Employment-related securities (ERS) templates

HMRC is updating the ERS end of year return templates, guidance and technical notes to ensure these documents are compatible with accessibility regulations. HMRC is not changing the actual reporting requirements for the end of year templates.

Until 5 April 2027, the current versions of the ERS end of year return templates can be used to report ERS activity for any tax year.

From 6 April 2027, employers reporting ERS for any tax year will need to use the updated end of year return templates, technical notes and guidance pages and HMRC will reject any returns submitted on the older templates.

HMRC will publish the new versions of the end of year return templates, technical notes and guidance pages in November 2026. This will enable employers to make changes to non-standard templates which are used to submit ERS end of year returns.

As part of the review, HMRC will also be making changes to the employment-related securities checking service and the employment-related securities submission service so the new templates can be used with these services.

From 1 February 2027, the ERS checking service will allow employers to check the new versions of the ERS end of year return templates. Employers will still be able to check the current templates in the service until 5 April 2027.

Stamp duty reform proposals

The Government is moving ahead with its proposal to replace stamp duty and stamp duty reserve tax (SDRT) on transfers of securities with a single, self-assessed and fully digitally administered tax to be called securities transfer tax (STT). The intention is to introduce STT in 2027 and transitional arrangements will apply to transfers of securities entered into before the commencement date to which stamp duty or SDRT apply but where the liability is not due to be reported or paid until on or after that date. Based on the draft legislation, the key items to note include the following:

the main charge to STT will apply when a person agrees to transfer chargeable securities for consideration in money or money’s worth. Chargeable securities will include shares and equity-like debt interests in UK incorporated companies and units in certain unit trust schemes as well as interests in and rights to acquire any of those. As is currently the case, STT will not apply to standard grants of employee share options;

the 0.5% rate of tax is unchanged;

the person liable to pay the tax will be the buyer; and

the £1,000 de minimis threshold which was useful for low-value employee share scheme transactions has been removed as has the rounding up of stamp duty to the nearest £5.

For further information, see our article.

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