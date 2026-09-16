QCS Expands Care Sector Support Through Strategic Partnership with Weightmans

Quality Compliance Systems (QCS) has announced a strategic partnership with leading law firm Weightmans, strengthening the support available to care providers as they navigate workforce challenges, new employment legislation and broader legal and regulatory change.

QCS, an RLDatix company, is the UK’s leading provider of compliance, care management and learning for the care sector, supporting over 335,000 care providers and staff across more than 7,200 care locations.

Weightmans has one of the largest specialist, full-service health and care sector legal practices in the country, with 200 sector-specialist lawyers acting for independent sector providers nationwide, as well as NHS providers and commissioners, local authorities, regulators and indemnifiers.

Through the partnership, QCS and Weightmans will provide access to adult social care-specific guidance, practical resources, specialist legal knowledge and care sector insight, helping care leaders, HR professionals, and service providers navigate the full range of legal and regulatory challenges with confidence, consistency and evidence-based support.

Nikki Walker, QCS CEO, commented: "As the adult social care sector continues to face legal, regulatory and practical challenges - including workforce pressures, changing employment legislation, evolving health and safety requirements and increasing regulatory scrutiny - managing people, compliance and operational risk has become more complex than ever. At QCS, we're continually evolving our solutions to help providers meet these challenges and changes with confidence.

“Our mission has always been to help organisations deliver safe, high-quality care through confidence, consistency and evidence-based best practice. By partnering with Weightmans, we're strengthening that commitment, combining trusted compliance support with specialist legal expertise to give care leaders the practical guidance they need to make informed decisions, reduce risk and support their teams effectively.

“Together, we're creating an even stronger support network for care providers as they adapt to an increasingly complex operating environment."

Ben Troke, Partner in Weightmans’ healthcare team, commented: “There has never been a more challenging environment for health and care providers, dealing with workplace pressures, changing legislation and an evolving regulatory regime, in a very tight financial climate, and under greater scrutiny than ever. Our collaboration with QCS is a step change in equipping care providers to better respond to these challenges head-on.

“Weightmans has a deep understanding of the health and social care sector, with a long-standing track record supporting regulated providers on the legal, regulatory, employment and commercial issues that affect care services every day, as well as dealing with acquisitions and disposals. Working alongside QCS, providers will now receive a full and enhanced provision of specialist legal and compliance support, when they need it the most.”

The partnership strengthens QCS's role as a trusted compliance and operational partner to the care sector, providing organisations with the guidance, expertise, and support needed to manage challenges and focus on delivering outstanding care. The company’s own AI technology, Lyra, is the latest innovation in the QCS platform, providing users with instant answers to policy-related questions, pulling together trusted data from 100 QCS care experts.