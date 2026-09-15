Sweeping Changes To Right To Work Checks From 1st October 2026 – What HR Need To Know (Video)

Explore critical updates in UK employment law affecting workplace rights, trade union access, and immigration compliance. These insights examine how recent legislative changes impact employer obligations, from expanded right-to-work verification requirements to new union workplace access provisions and evolving discrimination frameworks.

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This webinar focused on the significant upcoming changes to right to work checks due to come into force from 1 October 2026 which will extend the requirement to do right to work checks to workers, certain subcontractors and online matching services.

From that date employers may be liable for civil penalties for their own workers or for those engaged by third parties whom they sub-contract to in certain circumstances.

We covered:

how to assess who in your “non-employee” workforce you will have to conduct right to work checks on from 1 October or for whom you might be liable for a civil penalty;

contractual changes you may need to make to sub-contracting / supply chain arrangements before 1 October 2026 to avoid civil penalties for third party’s workers, and what due diligence you need to carry out to ensure third parties are doing right to work checks;

checks employers may need to undertake in relation to substitutes under certain contracts; and

other practical steps to take to mitigate risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.