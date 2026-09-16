With the school holidays just around the corner every parent across the UK will this week no doubt mutter the words, “just watch, it will be raining constantly as soon as they stop school”, or words to that effect. That’s because as sure as night follows day, we can always rely on the sun to come out when “school’s in” and this year seems no different with temperatures on Monday and Tuesday in the high 20s and predicted to rise for the rest of the week- even in Manchester.

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It’s getting hot in here

Olliers’ Gareth Martin considers the recent extreme heat in the context of workplaces and Health & Safety Law

With the school holidays just around the corner every parent across the UK will this week no doubt mutter the words, “just watch, it will be raining constantly as soon as they stop school”, or words to that effect. That’s because as sure as night follows day, we can always rely on the sun to come out when “school’s in” and this year seems no different with temperatures on Monday and Tuesday in the high 20s and predicted to rise for the rest of the week- even in Manchester.

For some it will be a welcome break from the apparently ever-present rain (and the kids) but with most people “committed” to at least a couple of “days in the office”, there will be grumblings of, “oh it is too hot to work”. The question is, therefore, when is it too hot to work?

Is there a legal maximum temperature for workplaces?

Unfortunately, or perhaps fortunately depending on your position in the business, there is no legal maximum temperature for workplaces, rather employers are simply encouraged to be responsible, including by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) who no doubt wince at a predictable surge in people seeking advice and raising concernswhen the Met office issue amber, never mind red weather warnings- for HEAT!!

It will come as no surprise, nor should it, that employers must ensure that workers are safe and protected during periods of extreme weather, which should be treated as a hazard and risk assessed accordingly.

What measures can employers introduce to deal with extreme hot weather?

Whilst we all know that the “good weather” may not last for very long, there are simple and cost effective measures which every employer ought to consider not only this week but in the days, weeks, months and years ahead because such extreme weather is likely to be a regular occurrence as a result of ongoing climate change.

Those measures may include:

Introducing a relaxed or “dress for your day” dress code (where appropriate)

Offering flexible working so that workers can work at cooler times of the day

Ensuring that windows can be opened or closed as this will prevent hot air from building up/circulating

Fitting blinds to workplace windows to shade workers from the sun

Positioning or re-positioning workstations away from direct sunlight and heat sources

Providing free access to drinking water

Providing weather-appropriate PPE and ensuring safe and appropriate use of the same including proper rest periods

This is not an exhaustive list, and every business and environment will vary but the key point is safety and acting to ensure that your employees and indeed non-employees are safe when they come to work or visit your premises.

From the team at Olliers – ENJOY the weather BUT take care of your employees, others and yourself. Remember also, regardless of the weather, we are here to offer pragmatic, cost-effective, high-quality legal advice and assistance for all your regulatory (and criminal) matters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.