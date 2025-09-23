ARTICLE
23 September 2025

Podcast Episode 2: Understanding CE Classifications For Boats

Boating can be a thrilling hobby, a practical mode of transport, or a profession; but no matter how you use your boat, safety is always the top priority.
Boating can be a thrilling hobby, a practical mode of transport, or a profession; but no matter how you use your boat, safety is always the top priority. In our latest podcast episode, we dive into the world of CE classifications, the European standard that ensures every boat is designed for the conditions it will face.

In this AI-generated podcast, we explore the practical side of boating safety, providing guidance to make informed decisions, and understand the European standards that shape the industry.

