Podcast Episode 2: Understanding CE Classifications For Boats

Boating can be a thrilling hobby, a practical mode of transport, or a profession; but no matter how you use your boat, safety is always the top priority.

Established in 2006, AGP & Co is a highly reputable, dynamic, award winning and excellence driven Law Firm based in Cyprus with a strong international presence. It provides full service Legal, Corporate, FS Advisory & Regulatory Compliance/AML, Tax, Immigration and Real Estate services.

Boating can be a thrilling hobby, a practical mode of transport, or a profession; but no matter how you use your boat, safety is always the top priority. In our latest podcast episode, we dive into the world of CE classifications, the European standard that ensures every boat is designed for the conditions it will face.

In this AI-generated podcast, we explore the practical side of boating safety, providing guidance to make informed decisions, and understand the European standards that shape the industry.

AGPLAW

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.