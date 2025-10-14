MS Notice 190 – Promulgation Of The Merchant Shipping (Maritime Labour Convention) (Amendment) Rules, 2025

The Merchant Shipping Directorate has issued a notice to inform all stakeholders of the publication of the Merchant Shipping (Maritime Labour Convention) (Amendment) Rules, 2025 (Legal Notice 26 of 2025), which was issued on 04th of February 2025.

The Merchant Shipping (Maritime Labour Convention) Rules incorporate the provisions of the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC, 2006) into national legislation. During the 110th session of the International Labour Conference in 2022, additional amendments to the MLC, 2006 were adopted and subsequently came into effect globally on 23 December 2024.

Under these amendments, shipowners must ensure that onboard recreational facilities support social connectivity, catering to the specific needs of seafarers. This includes reasonable access to ship-to-shore telephone services, where available, and internet connectivity.

Additionally, shipowners are required to provide food and drinking water at no cost to seafarers, ensuring that meals are nutritionally balanced, of high quality, and sufficient in quantity.

Shipowners must also supply appropriately sized personal protective equipment to all seafarers, safeguarding them against occupational hazards, injuries, and illnesses while on board.

Furthermore, the updated provisions mandate the recording and annual reporting of seafarer fatalities to the International Labour Organization, with relevant data being made publicly available. Seafarers must also be informed of their rights, particularly concerning the obligation of recruitment and placement services to compensate them for any financial losses incurred.

Originally published 06/02/2025.

