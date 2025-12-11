Transport Malta Launches Digital Ship Certificates: A New Era For The Maltese Flag

The Malta Ship Registry, operated by Transport Malta, has taken a decisive step toward maritime digitalisation.

Forming part of BDO’s Global Network, BDO Malta is a professional services and advisory firm, assisting companies in accelerating business growth through exceptional client service. Established in 1978, BDO Malta provide a wide portfolio of services including regulatory advisory, outsourcing, audit and assurance, tax & technology regulatory compliance to assist clients across different industries in growing their businesses efficiently.

Article Insights

BDO Malta’s articles from BDO Malta are most popular: in European Union BDO Malta are most popular: within Privacy topic(s)

Effective 1 June 2025, the Registry began issuing electronic statutory certificates featuring QR codes, replacing traditional paper documents. This initiative streamlines compliance, enhances transparency, and reinforces Malta's position as a forward-thinking, digitally enabled maritime flag.

Efficient. Secure. Globally Recognised.

Through Merchant Shipping Notice 193 - Use of Electronic Certificates, Transport Malta announced that all statutory certificates will now be issued electronically in secure, verifiable PDF format. Each document includes a unique QR code that allows real-time verification through the Transport Malta platform or the DigSig Authenticator app even offline. For shipowners, yacht owners, and ship managers, this means instant access to valid documentation, simplified audits, and reduced administrative delays. Paper certificates issued before 1 June 2025 remain valid until expiry, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted transition for the entire fleet.

Legally Equivalent and Globally Compliant

Electronic certificates hold the same legal standing as original hard copies under Malta's Merchant Shipping Act. The system has been developed in full alignment with IMO guidelines FAL.5/Circ.39/Rev.2, which set the global standard for electronic certification.

Each certificate features:

Protection against unauthorised editing or duplication

A unique verification number and digital signature

Embedded QR code for instant validation

Continuous access to the Transport Malta verification portal

These safeguards guarantee authenticity, integrity, and international acceptance across all major ports and regulatory authorities.

A Smarter Way to Manage Compliance

The adoption of electronic certificates represents a major operational advantage.

Shipowners and managers can now benefit from:

24/7 document access via secure digital channels

Instant verification during port state control inspections

Reduced paperwork and courier costs

Faster vessel registration and renewal processes

This digital framework not only enhances efficiency but also supports the maritime industry's transition toward greener, paperless operations.

Malta Strengthens Its Global Leadership

With this transition, Malta further strengthens its reputation as a trusted and innovative flag state, offering one of the world's most advanced and secure certification systems.

For shipowners, yacht operators, and maritime professionals, the move to digital certification underscores Malta's enduring commitment to innovation, service excellence, and regulatory confidence ensuring the Maltese flag remains a preferred choice across in the global shipping and yachting sectors.

How can BDO Malta help

As the Maltese maritime sector embraces full digitalisation of statutory certificates, BDO Malta is well positioned to support shipowners, yacht operators, managers, and service providers in navigating this transition smoothly and efficiently.

With deep industry expertise and a proactive approach, BDO Malta ensures that clients continue to operate with confidence under the new digital certification regime maximising efficiency, ensuring compliance, and supporting long-term operational resilience.

Originally published 28 November 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.