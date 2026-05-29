Malta Ship Registry Introduces Simplified Authentication Process For Foreign Documents

The Malta Ship Registry has further strengthened its service offering through the introduction of Merchant Shipping Notice 206, establishing a more streamlined and flexible framework for the authentication of foreign documents. Effective from 13 May 2026, this development reinforces Malta’s standing as a modern, client-oriented maritime jurisdiction, while continuing to uphold strong standards of verification and accountability.

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The Malta Ship Registry has further strengthened its service offering through the introduction of Merchant Shipping Notice 206 , establishing a more streamlined and flexible framework for the authentication of foreign documents. Effective from 13 May 2026, this development reinforces Malta’s standing as a modern, client-oriented maritime jurisdiction, while continuing to uphold strong standards of verification and accountability.

Historically, documents executed abroad were required to undergo formal authentication by a notary or lawyer, followed by legalisation through an Apostille in line with the Hague Convention or via Maltese diplomatic or consular channels. Under the revised framework, the Registry now has the discretion to waive formal legalisation requirements, irrespective of whether documents originate within or outside the EU. This aims to simplify administrative procedures and minimise delays in ship registration and associated filings.

The updated approach places Maltese shipping practitioners at the centre of the process. Through the issuance of a Declaration of Authenticity, qualified professionals, including lawyers, notaries public, certified public accountants and registered auditors, can support the acceptance of foreign documents without the need for traditional legalisation. This not only expedites processing but also strengthens confidence in established professional standards. At the same time, the Registry maintains rigorous safeguards, requiring practitioners to conduct appropriate due diligence to confirm that foreign signatories are duly authorised and qualified. This ensures an effective balance between efficiency and reliability.

Importantly, this simplified procedure is optional and does not replace existing practices. Stakeholders retain the flexibility to follow the traditional legalisation route where deemed appropriate, depending on the specific requirements of each transaction.

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