No Apostille? No Problem: Malta’s Ship Registry Streamlines Its Rules

The Maltese Registry of Ships has introduced Merchant Shipping Notice 206, offering a streamlined alternative for accepting foreign documents without full apostille or legalisation requirements.

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Merchant Shipping Notice 206 (“Notice 206”) issued by the Maltese Registry of Ships (the “Registry”) streamlines the acceptance of foreign documents for shipping professionals while simultaneously maintaining safeguards.

A New Way Forward

On 13th May 2026, the Registry issued Notice 206, introducing a significant and practical reform as to how foreign documents are accepted.

Prior to the issuance of Notice 206, documents executed outside Malta, such as powers of attorney, had to go through the full notarisation and apostille/legalisation process. This meant obtaining an apostille from the relevant foreign authority or pursuing legalisation through Maltese diplomatic representation. While rigorous, this process could be time-consuming and costly, particularly for documents originating in jurisdictions where such bureaucratic steps are time-consuming and cumbersome.

Notice 206 introduces an optional simplified pathway as the Registry may now, at its discretion, accept foreign documents without formal legalisation, provided a key condition is met; a qualified professional based in Malta must submit a signed Declaration of Authenticity.

By signing this Declaration, the Maltese professional takes personal and professional responsibility for confirming that the foreign notary, lawyer or other authorised official who notarised or executed the document overseas is legitimately qualified and authorised to do so under the laws of their jurisdiction.

It is critical to note that this is an alternative route and not a replacement. Practitioners and service providers who prefer the traditional apostille or consular legalisation route may continue to use it as the choice ultimately lies with them.

Who Can Sign the Declaration of Authenticity?

The Declaration must be executed by a professional duly warranted and licensed to practise in Malta. The Notice specifies four eligible signatories, namely advocates, notaries public, certified public accountants and registered auditors. Foreign-qualified professionals may only sign such a Declaration if they hold an equivalent warrant or certificate that entitles them to practise in Malta.

Due Diligence Remains Relevant

Notice 206 makes it clear that this simplification comes with meaningful obligations. Before signing a Declaration of Authenticity, the Maltese practitioner is expected to carry out proper verification of the credentials of the foreign professional. The Registry recommends several approaches, such as:

Obtaining a copy of the foreign professional’s warrant, licence or certificate of authorisation;

Consulting competent authorities, regulatory bodies or professional registers in the country of origin; and

Applying any other reasonable and professionally sound method of verification.

Practitioners are also strongly advised to retain all background documentation as this may be needed to substantiate the Declaration if questions are raised by the Registry at a later stage.

Why This Matters

Malta operates Europe’s largest ship registry and efficiency in document processing is a genuine competitive factor. By introducing this streamlined pathway, the Registry is responding to practical feedback from the shipping community by reducing friction without compromising the integrity of the registration and verification processes.

The shift places greater reliance on Malta’s own professional community to act as a trusted first line of verification, rather than routing every document through foreign government offices. It is a pragmatic modernisation that reflects the trust placed in Malta’s regulated legal and accounting professions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.