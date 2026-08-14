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14 August 2026

Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction August 2026 - Transport

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DUBLIN AIRPORT

The Dublin Airport (Passenger Capacity) Act 2026 (PDF, 580 KB) has been signed into law by President Connolly. It empowers the Minister for Transport to make an order to address the 32 million passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

REFUEL EU

European Union (REFUELEU Aviation) (Enforcement) Regulations 2026 (PDF, 222 KB) implement enforcement of the EU ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation (EU 2023/2405) in Ireland. The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) and the National Oil Reserves Agency (NORA) are the competent authorities, with NORA enforcing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supply obligations and the IAA enforcing aircraft operator and airport managing body obligations. Provisions include the following:

  • Aviation fuel suppliers failing to meet minimum SAF or synthetic fuel shares face a fine of two to four times the price differential between conventional and SAF fuel, multiplied by the non-compliant fuel quantity.
  • Aircraft operators failing to uplift required fuel quantities face a fine of two to four times the average fuel price multiplied by the yearly non-tanked quantity, with a right to seek an exemption.
  • Airport managing bodies failing to ensure adequate SAF access face fines of up to €100,000 (airports under three million passengers/year) or €250,000 (three million or more).
  • Parties may make representations within 21 days of a notification and appeal a confirmed decision to the appropriate court within 14 days.

RENEWABLE ENERGY DIRECTIVE (TRANSPORT FUEL)

European Union (Transport) (Renewable Energy) Regulations 2026 (PDF, 153 KB) transpose further elements of the Renewable Energy Directive (at Articles 25-27, 30 and 31a) into Irish law by updating definitions and cross-references across the biofuel/renewable transport fuel obligation regime, introducing the new RFNBO obligation category, tightening sustainability-certification evidentiary requirements, and revoking a now-superseded 2017 greenhouse gas reporting instrument.

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE ACT

The Critical Infrastructure Act 2026 is commenced, as we outline in our Insights Blog post: Critical Infrastructure Act 2026 commenced. Projects designated as critical infrastructure projects include MetroLink, the Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme, and the Galway City Ring Road project.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

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