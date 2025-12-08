Take-off For MySRS: IAA Launches New Online Portal For Aircraft Registration Filings

Aircraft registration in Ireland has gone digital with the launch of MySRS (My Safety Regulation System), the Irish Aviation Authority's (IAA) new online portal designed to streamline filings and improve efficiency for airlines...

Aircraft registration in Ireland has gone digital with the launch of MySRS (My Safety Regulation System), the Irish Aviation Authority's (IAA) new online portal designed to streamline filings and improve efficiency for airlines, lessors, secured financiers and other relevant stakeholders. The portal went live in early November 2025.

What is MySRS?

MySRS replaces paper-based applications for aircraft registration. From now on, all filings with the IAA relating to existing or prospective Irish-registered aircraft must be made through the MySRS platform. Paper applications for aircraft registration will no longer be accepted and all messages and communications will be handled via the platform. MySRS can be accessed here and new users will need to sign up to the platform.

Key functions

For airlines, lessors and secured financiers, MySRS supports a range of actions, including:

First time applications to register aircraft

Applications to change the registered owner

New IDERA filings

Existing IDERA revocations

MySRS does not change the underlying requirements to complete the above filings which existed prior to its introduction. The system also provides helpful guidance in connection with completing the above filings.

Features and benefits

MySRS introduces several features designed to make interactions with the IAA faster, more secure and easier to track:

Generate application documents within MySRS, with options for manual or electronic signatures for verified accounts

Receive documents issued by the IAA electronically

Manage ongoing applications with a built-in messaging system for notifications and status updates

Make payments directly through MySRS

These enhancements aim to deliver improved response times, better tracking and a more streamlined experience.

Beyond aircraft registration

Users can also access aircraft details and registration information through the separate MySRS - Search Aircraft Register function. Beyond aircraft registration, MySRS provides electronic access to other IAA regulatory services, including services relating to personnel licensing and organisational applications.



The information above is based on our initial experiences of the MySRS platform. It is expected that the system will develop and evolve over time as the IAA continues to enhance its digital services.



Please reach out to our Irish Asset Finance Team should you have any queries or require further assistance.

