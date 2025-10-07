Transport - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, October 2025

EU
Charging Infrastructure
The European Commission announced an initiative to speed up deployment of heavy-duty vehicle recharging infrastructure across key freight corridors. The initiative will start with the Scandinavian-Mediterranean and North-Sea Baltic Corridors as first test cases.
IRELAND
Autumn Legislative Programme
The Government Legislation Programme for Autumn 2025 includes for priority publication this session a Railway Safety Bill. It lists for priority drafting:
- a Dublin Transport Authority (Amendment) Bill to amend the Dublin Transport Authority Act 2008 to enable the National Transport Authority to provide public transport infrastructure in the regional cities, and
- an Aviation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill to address planning constraints impacting continued growth in air connectivity.
The list of all other legislation includes a Road Safety Authority (Amendment) Bill, an Air Navigation and Transport (International Aviation Agreements) Bill, a Merchant Shipping (International Conventions) Bill, an LPSV (Large Public Service Vehicles) Reform Bill, and a Transport (Railway Infrastructure) (Amendment) Bill.
Sustainable Mobility
The Department of Transport has published a third annual progress report on the National Sustainable Mobility Policy Action Plan 2022-2025.
