Horizon Scanner ICE: June 2025 - Transport

EU

Alternative Fuels Infrastructure

The following Delegated Regulations have been made under the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation:

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2025/645 supplementing Regulation (EU) 2023/1804 as regards common technical requirements for a common application programme interface,

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2025/656 amending Regulation (EU) 2023/1804 as regards standards for wireless recharging, electric road system, vehicle-to-grid communication and hydrogen supply for road transport vehicles, and

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2025/671 amending Regulation (EU) 2023/1804 as regards additional data types on alternative fuels infrastructure.

These are in addition to Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/655 laying down rules for the application of Regulation (EU) 2023/1804 as regards specifications and procedures relating to the availability and accessibility of data on alternative fuels infrastructure.

Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin

Articles 22a, 22b and 25 of the Renewable Energy Directive focus on mainstreaming renewable energy in the industry and transport sectors, providing incentives and obligations for Member States to ensure they can switch to production processes using renewable energy, such as renewable fuels of non-biological origin ("RFNBOs"), as fuel or feedstock. The European Commission has published guidance on transposing and implementing these provisions.

Transport Poverty

The European Commission adopted recommendations for Member States on how to address transport poverty, particularly in the context of the upcoming Social Climate Plans. A Social Climate Fund is intended to mobilise at least €86.7 billion from 2026 to support sustainable, inclusive mobility. To access the funding, Member States are required to develop Social Climate Plans by the end of June 2025. One suggestion is to provide social leasing schemes for zero-emission vehicles, as outlined in an Automotive Action Plan. The Joint Research Centre launched a Transport Poverty Hub to help visually identify areas with well or under-developed networks.

Car Emissions

An amending Regulation will allow car manufacturers' emissions targets for 2025, 2026, and 2027 to be assessed based on an average of the performance of each manufacturer over the three years instead of annually.

IRELAND

Transport Fuel

The Government is consulting until 14 July 2025 on the redesign of the Energy Efficiency Obligation Scheme. It is intended to start on 1 January 2026. New targets and energy efficiency notices will be issued for 2026. New guidance will be issued to obligated parties. The Recast Energy Efficiency Directive includes a larger pool of entities as potential obligated parties: energy distributors, retail energy sales companies and transmission system operators.

Renewable Transport Fuel Certificates

National Oil Reserves Agency Act 2007 (Additional Certificates for Renewable Transport Fuel) (Amendment) Regulations 2025 exclude biofuel produced from palm oil mill effluent from the award of additional Renewable Transport Fuel Certificates.

EV Charging Infrastructure

EV Recharging Hubs are to be developed across 53 sites in Ireland. An EV grant scheme for small public service vehicles is reopening.

Sectoral Adaptation Plan

The Department of Transport is consulting until 4 July 2025 on the second Transport Climate Change Sectoral Adaptation Plan.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.