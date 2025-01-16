Transport - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, January 2025

A Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/3170 lays down rules for the voluntary environmental labelling scheme for the estimation of environmental performance of flights.

A Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/3170 lays down rules for the voluntary environmental labelling scheme for the estimation of environmental performance of flights. This is made under Article 14 of the ReFuel Aviation Regulation (EU) 2023/2405. It provides a methodology for calculating flight emissions with the intent of enabling airlines operating flights within the EU or departing from the EU to voluntarily participate in the Flight Emissions Label scheme (intended to be fully operational by July 2025). Further information is available here.

