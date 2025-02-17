ARTICLE
17 February 2025

Horizon Scanner ICE: February 2025 - Transport

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
The Commission published a strategic framework for the new mandate's work, in line with the policy direction towards increased European competitiveness.
European Union Transport
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

EU

Competitiveness Compass

The Commission published a strategic framework for the new mandate's work, in line with the policy direction towards increased European competitiveness. Further information is available here. One of the pillars - a joint roadmap for decarbonisation and competitiveness - includes the following outputs:

  • Sustainable Transport Investment Plan [Q3 2025]
  • European Port Strategy and Industrial Maritime Strategy [2025]
  • High Speed Rail Plan [2025]

Investment in Alternative Fuels Infrastructure

The EU allocated nearly €422 million to 39 projects for deployment of alternative fuels supply infrastructure along the trans-European transport network. Projects include EV recharging points; hydrogen refuelling stations; electrification of ground handling services in eight airports; greening of ports; and two ammonia and methanol bunkering facilities. Successful projects include Dublin Airport Campus Electrification. Further information is available here.

Renewable and Low Carbon Fuels

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2025/192 on procedures for the accreditation of verifiers has been made under Regulation (EU) 2023/1805 on the use of renewable and low-carbon fuels in maritime transport.

IRELAND

Programme for Government

The Programme for Government includes a section on transport. Commitments include actions around developing a strategic public transport network; enhancing rail infrastructure; improving bus services; active travel; roads investment; and accelerating the transition to electric and sustainable transport, among others.

Alternative Fuels Infrastructure

The Department of Transport intends to consult in Q2 of 2025 on a second draft of the national policy framework for alternative fuels infrastructure. Further information is available here.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More