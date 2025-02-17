Horizon Scanner ICE: February 2025 - Transport

EU

Competitiveness Compass

The Commission published a strategic framework for the new mandate's work, in line with the policy direction towards increased European competitiveness. Further information is available here. One of the pillars - a joint roadmap for decarbonisation and competitiveness - includes the following outputs:

Sustainable Transport Investment Plan [Q3 2025]

European Port Strategy and Industrial Maritime Strategy [2025]

High Speed Rail Plan [2025]

Investment in Alternative Fuels Infrastructure

The EU allocated nearly €422 million to 39 projects for deployment of alternative fuels supply infrastructure along the trans-European transport network. Projects include EV recharging points; hydrogen refuelling stations; electrification of ground handling services in eight airports; greening of ports; and two ammonia and methanol bunkering facilities. Successful projects include Dublin Airport Campus Electrification. Further information is available here.

Renewable and Low Carbon Fuels

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2025/192 on procedures for the accreditation of verifiers has been made under Regulation (EU) 2023/1805 on the use of renewable and low-carbon fuels in maritime transport.

IRELAND

Programme for Government

The Programme for Government includes a section on transport. Commitments include actions around developing a strategic public transport network; enhancing rail infrastructure; improving bus services; active travel; roads investment; and accelerating the transition to electric and sustainable transport, among others.

Alternative Fuels Infrastructure

The Department of Transport intends to consult in Q2 of 2025 on a second draft of the national policy framework for alternative fuels infrastructure. Further information is available here.