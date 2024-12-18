Transport - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, December 2024

The Commission proposed amendments to the Measuring Instruments Directive to harmonise the measuring requirements for electric vehicle charging stations and hydrogen refilling stations across the EU.

EU

Recharging Infrastructure

The proposal for the amending Directive is available here.

The Commission also invites feedback until 30 December 2024 on the following draft Implementing Regulations:

Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) …/... of XXX amending Regulation (EU) 2023/1804 as regards standards for wireless recharging, electric road system, vehicle-to-grid communication and hydrogen supply for road transport vehicles,

Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) …/... of XXX supplementing Regulation (EU) 2023/1804 as regards common technical requirements for a common application programme interface, and

Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) …/... of XXX laying down rules for the application of Regulation (EU) 2023/1804 as regards specifications and procedures relating to the availability and accessibility of data on alternative fuels infrastructure.

EU ETS 2

The new EU ETS 2, which imposes an emissions trading scheme on certain sectors outside the EU ETS, mainly suppliers of fuel for buildings and transport, will become fully operational in 2027. However, preparatory monitoring and reporting obligations begin on 1 January 2025. Further information is available here.

Commission Decision (EU) 2024/2951 on the EU-wide quantity of allowances to be issued under the ETS 2 for 2027 is now available. The Commission also approved decisions by the Netherlands, Austria and Sweden to extend ETS 2 to additional sectors, as provided for under the Directive. The additional sectors to which those countries have extended their ETS 2 are listed in Decisions here, here, and here.

Maritime Safety

The Council adopted a suite of legislation to amend Directives concerned with maritime investigation of accidents, ship-source pollution, compliance with flag state requirements, and port state control. Once the legislation is published in the Official Journal, it will enter into force 20 days later. Further information is available here.

Investment

The Commission announced €4.6 billion of investment to boost net-zero technologies, including electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing. Further information is available here.

IRELAND

Renewable Transport Fuel

Policy Consultation

The Department of Transport is consulting until 17 January 2024 on the next iteration of the Renewable Transport Fuel Policy 2025- 2027. It is intended to provide a policy pathway for delivery of the 2030 transport requirements and targets in the Renewable Energy Directive III and Climate Action Plan. The draft policy is available here.

Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation

The European Union (Renewable Energy) Regulations 2024 amend the National Oil Reserves Agency Act 2007 to set the percentage rates that apply for the 2025 renewable transport fuel obligation period.

