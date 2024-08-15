Transport - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, August 2024

The Commission made regulations pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2023/1805 on the use of renewable and low-carbon fuels in maritime transport.

The Commission made regulations pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2023/1805 on the use of renewable and low-carbon fuels in maritime transport. They are Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/2027 on verification activities, and Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/2031 on the template for monitoring plans.

We previously mentioned Ireland's EV Infrastructure Strategy 2022-2025 and draft Regional and Local EV Charging Network Plan. The Department of Transport has now also published a July update to the 2024 Implementation Plan. The Department of Transport has also announced that grant aid will be provided for 17 new high-powered recharging pools for electric vehicles along major roads. A second scheme for national roads is expected later in 2024.

An all-island strategic rail review sets out 32 recommendations to enhance the rail system, including the reinstatement of certain lines.

Irish projects are to receive funding from the EU's Connecting Europe Facility for Transport to support delivery of the trans-European transport (TEN-T) network. Projects include works at Dublin and Cork ports.

