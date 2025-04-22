Transport - Horizon Scanner Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, April 2025

EU

Alternative Fuels Infrastructure

Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/655 lays down rules for the application of the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation as regards specifications and procedures relating to the availability and accessibility of data on alternative fuels infrastructure.

A Commission Delegated Regulation amends the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation as regards standards for wireless recharging, electric road system, vehicle-to-grid communication and hydrogen supply for road transport vehicles.

Infringement Fine

In infringement proceedings taken by the European Commission in C-480/23, Bulgaria was ordered to pay just over €1.5 million for failing to transpose Directive (EU) 2019/1161 amending Directive 2009/33/EC on the promotion of clean and energy-efficient road transport vehicles.

Global Deal on Marine Fuels

Agreement was reached at the International Maritime Organisation on a global standard for gradually reducing the GHG intensity of marine fuels. The European Commission's statement on the agreement indicates that it includes a pricing mechanism for emissions to encourage use of clean fuels and technologies.

IRELAND

Climate Action Plan 2025

The Government published the annual update to the Climate Action Plan. Actions for 2025 include starting construction of at least one Core Bus Corridor in BusConnects Dublin, identifying rail projects to progress and deliver by 2035, progressing various actions to meet Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation requirements, and reviewing the national ports policy. Legacy actions carried over from previous Plans are listed at the end of the Annex of Actions.

Inter-Departmental Alternative Fuels for Transport Working Group

The working group has made its 2024 report available. It sets out activities and next steps in several areas including alternative fuels infrastructure, biofuels, and sustainable aviation fuels. The working group is established among other things to ensure policy alignment including with the Hydrogen Strategy, the Biomethane Strategy, and Industrial Policy for Offshore Renewable Energy Production.

Roads

Funding has been announced for projects for existing and new roads.