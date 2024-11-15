Transport - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, November 2024

IRELAND

Road Tolls

European Union (Charging of Vehicles for the Use of Road Infrastructures) Regulations 2024 have been made with the stated intent of consolidating the provisions of EU legislation on charging vehicles for the use of certain infrastructures. The Regulations provide a harmonised EU framework for the application of toll (distance based) and user (time based) charges.

The Regulations revoke European Communities (Charging of Heavy Goods Vehicles for the Use of Certain Infrastructures) Regulations 2009 and European Union (Charging of Heavy Goods Vehicles for the Use of Certain Infrastructures (Amendment) Regulations 2014.

EV Recharging Infrastructure: Data

The Department of Transport is consulting until 29 November 2024 on a draft Strategy for Data Concerning Electric Vehicles Recharging Infrastructure. It is intended to describe the data, data infrastructure and policies required to support the data users of the publicly accessible EV recharging infrastructure in Ireland.

Grant Scheme

The Zero Emission Heavy Duty Vehicle Purchase Grant Scheme has been extended to include purchase grants for charging infrastructure. Further information is available here.

Hydrogen Refuelling

The Department of Transport in Ireland, and the Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland, published reports relating to a project to support the deployment of hydrogen refuelling stations across the island of Ireland.

