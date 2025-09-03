Transport - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, September 2025

EU

Aviation

The European Commission is consulting until 4 November 2025 on revision of the Air Services Regulation (EC) 1008/2008, which governs access to the internal market for aviation and operations within it. Objectives of the revision are: improving regulatory resilience and functioning of the air services market; supporting global competitiveness of EU air carriers; promoting environmentally sustainable and socially responsible connectivity; supporting consumers to make better informed choices; and simplifying rules and reducing administrative burdens.

The European Commission is also consulting until 28 October 2025 on the effectiveness of instruments governing access to and the pricing of services at airports: the Slot Regulation, the Groundhandling Directive, and the Airport Charges Directive.

Rail

The European Commission is calling for evidence until 22 September 2025 as it plans to revise the Rail Passenger Rights Regulation to better protect customer entitlements relating to cross-border rail travel.

Sustainable Transport

The European Commission is consulting until 4 September 2025 on a sustainable transport investment plan, which is intended to focus in particular on aviation and waterborne transport.

Shipping

The International Maritime Organisation's draft net-zero regulations for global shipping includes a reward mechanism for the use of Zero or Near-zero GHG emission technologies. In advance of the IMO's 20th Intersessional Working Group, the European Commission has published a staff working document on design considerations for the mechanism.

Rural Mobility

The European Commission has published guidance on sustainable rural mobility and ecotourism.

IRELAND

Sustainable Aviation Fuels: ReFuelEU Regulations

European Union (ReFuelEU Aviation) (Competent Authorities) Regulations 2025 were made to give effect to provisions in Regulation (EU) 2023/2405, which lays down harmonised rules on the uptake and supply of sustainable aviation fuels. The Irish Aviation Authority is designated as the competent authority for the purposes of enforcing the application of the EU Regulation in respect of aircraft operators and EU airport managing bodies. The National Oil Reserves Agency is designated as the competent authority for the purposes of enforcing the application of the EU Regulation in respect of aviation fuel suppliers.

Sustainable Aviation Fuels: Policy Roadmap

A Sustainable Aviation Fuel Policy Roadmap has been published and a Task Force has been in place since December 2023. Four policy development pathways are identified: market certainty, collaboration, supporting uptake, and supporting production. The 'supporting production' pathway is concerned with EU common measures to narrow the price gap between conventional aviation fuel and SAF, and looks at projected demand in Ireland and how the supply chain may develop. The 'supporting production' pathway is concerned with identifying potential EU funding supports that may be accessed to help de-risk SAF production and/or research development, and demonstration.

Unmanned Aircraft System

A National Policy Framework for Unmanned Aircraft Systems ("UAS") has been published. Actions include development of procedures to designate UAS Geographical Zones, implementation of the EU U-Space Regulation, and introduction of fixed charge offences for infringement of national legislation.

Reporting Obligations for Ships

Regulation (EU) 2019/1239 establishes a framework for a technologically neutral and interoperable European Maritime Single Window environment to facilitate electronic transmission of information in relation to reporting obligations for ships arriving at, staying in and departing from an EU port. European Union (Maritime Reporting Obligations) Regulations 2025 have been made to designate SafeSeasIreland as the national single window for the purposes of maritime reporting obligations, and the Marine Survey Office of the Department of Transport as the competent authority for the purposes of the Regulations. They revoke the European Union (Reporting Formalities for Ships) Regulations 2012.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.