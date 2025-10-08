Major Milestone For Metro As Railway Order Granted

An Coimisiún Pleanála has published its decision to permit the long-awaited construction of the MetroLink project running from Swords in north Dublin to Charlemont in the city centre.

A metro for Dublin was first proposed over 25 years ago when it was included in the then government's 2000 transportation strategy. Permission for what was then called 'Metro North' was sought in 2008 and subsequently granted by An Bord Pleanála in 2010, by which time the economic crisis forced the State to shelve the project the following year in 2011. Subsequent efforts to revive the project in 2018 were thwarted by public opposition to the potential disruption of the planned route along the existing Green Luas line, leading to the resubmission of a revised route in November 2022. The Railway Order decision published on 2 October 2025 authorises construction, subject to conditions, three years after Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) submitted this revised application.

Railway Order

A Railway Order is a bespoke statutory instrument under the Transport (Railway Infrastructure) Act 2001 (as amended) which authorises all necessary works for the construction of major railway infrastructure projects. It facilitates a single consolidated application for the undertaking of critical rail infrastructure projects, encompassing environmental compliances, planning law exemptions and powers of compulsory acquisition.

The Railway Order for MetroLink authorises the National Roads Authority (operating as TII) to carry out railway works alongside all works necessary to enable the construction, operation, maintenance and improvement of MetroLink, including the construction of an 18.8km primarily underground railway with 16 stations running from north of Swords at Estuary through to Charlemont in the south of Dublin City Centre.

Project Delivery

The Government intends to shortly bring forward legislative proposals to establish a dedicated statutory delivery body responsible for the construction of the project.

With the project moving from planning to construction, this new statutory body will look to provide a singular focus on delivering MetroLink in the public interest, reflecting the project's importance as a "critical nation building project for Ireland's future".

Two large civil engineering contracts for the design and construction of the tunnels and station boxes and related civil infrastructure across two "halves" of the route are reportedly set to go to tender by the end of the year, with a number of firms said to be forming consortia to bid for this work. A private partner will then be sought to form a Public Private Partnership for the installation and operation of the railway.

Judicial Review

The Minister for Transport has stated that, subject to legal challenges, enabling works can begin in 2027 with completion targeted for 2034/2035. There is an 8 week period from the date of the decision within which the Railway Order may be challenged by judicial review, with the hearing of any such challenge arising likely to be granted priority by the Courts and expedited.

Contributed by Matthew Smith

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.