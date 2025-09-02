E-Scooters - A Drive Towards Sustainability, But At What Cost?

Introduction

As Ireland accelerates towards more sustainable modes of urban mobility, e-scooters and e-bikes are becoming an increasingly common feature of its city streets. These forms of micro mobility offer an efficient, low-emission alternative to private cars, presenting a promising avenue for advancing the nation's sustainable transport objectives as set out in the 2021 Climate Action Plan. The growing popularity reflects the strong public appetite for cleaner, more flexible travel options, however - research from the Road Safety Authority published in May 2025 revealed e-scooters were now perceived as the most dangerous form of transport in Ireland, surpassing motorcycles in terms of perceived risk. These risks have exposed the need for updated legal framework and greater regulatory clarity to ensure public safety.

Positive Environmental impact

The State of the Environment Report 2024 identifies micro mobility vehicles such as e-scooters and e-bikes among the lowest emission transport modes per kilometre, particularly in urban areas. The vehicles are designed for journeys of up to 15km and offer a more sustainable and affordable mode of transport. The increase in their use will help reduce emissions, noise pollution, and traffic congestion. Currently, the transport industry represents the second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Ireland with passenger vehicles contributing for the majority of the road transport emissions. These micro mobility alternatives are a necessary tool for Ireland to reach its targets in the Climate Action Plan

Legislative Framework

Previously, it appeared that the definition of a mechanically propelled vehicle (MPV) under the Road Traffic Act, 1961 was defined broadly enough to include micro mobility modes of transport such as e-scooters and e-bikes. This meant that the use of such vehicles on public roads would be subject to the same licence, tax, insurance and registration obligations as cars, vans and motorcycles, placing users in a difficult position. However, the position was uncertain thus The Road Traffic and Roads Act, 2023 and its associated regulations have clarified the issue. E-scooters and e-bikes are now covered under a new category of vehicle: Powered Vehicle Transporters (PPT). E-scooters and e-bikes that meet the definition of a PPT do not require tax, insurance, registration or a licence. Adherence to several distinct specifications is critical to be considered a PPT.

In the case of e-scooters, they must have, inter alia:

A maximum weight of 25 kilograms

Have an electric motor with at most 400 watts in output;

Travel no faster than 20 kilometres per hour;

Equipped with reflectors and lights on the front and rear, and

Wheels with a minimum diameter of 200mm.

E-bikes on the other hand are required to have:

A power output not exceeding 250 watts:

A maximum design speed of 25 kilometres per hour:

A cut off mechanism that is triggered when the user stops pedalling, and

Front and Rear lights.

Other importance changes limit the use of e-scooters to over-16s, prohibit the use of mobile phones and prohibit their use on footpaths.

Public Safety

While micro mobility vehicles do offer real mobility benefits, the rapid rise in popularity has brought a growing number of concerns. Research from the Road Safety Authority confirmed that 4% of Irish adults are now regular e-scooter users and this number is expected to treble over the next 12 months. The survey further highlights how 24% of current users have already been involved in a road collision and almost 32% have been involved in a near miss!

The Injuries Resolution Board Report on Accidents involving Cyclists and E-scooter Users (December 2024) confirms that four e-scooter users tragically lost their lives on Irish toads in that year. Based on the awards provided in 2023: 11% of accidents involving cyclists and e-scooter users resulted in severe/serious injuries compared to just 1% of accident affecting motorists. Furthermore, the report shows that 19% of cyclists reported not wearing a helmet compared to 34% of e-scooter users.

Reform

As the number of accidents involving e-scooters and e-bikes continues to increase, so too will the personal injury and property damage claims arising therefrom. This presents a significant challenge to both victims and users to ascertain if the vehicles are in fact insured. The Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) is a body which compensates victims of uninsured MPV users. In circumstances where PPTs are not considered an MPV, the MIBI will not indemnify claims arising from incidents involving e-bikes and e-scooters which meet the criteria of a PPT. Inevitably, this leaves many victims in a precarious position given that many users will not have the means to provide adequate compensation.

While the use of privately-owned e-scooters on public roads remains illegal in the UK, the victims of accidents involving these vehicles are covered under their equivalent MIBI scheme. It is worth exploring whether the MIBI agreement in Ireland could be expanded to cover claims against uninsured e-scooter and e-bike users, or alternatively, a separate compensation scheme put in place.

As things stand, it is not yet a legal requirement to wear a helmet nor is it clear to what extent high visibility clothing must be worn. Ultimately, legislative reform is necessary to regulate the use of these vehicles in order to ensure that victims of accidents involving uninsured PPTs are not left without compensation as those involving MPVs.

Conclusion

As the green wheels of e-bikes and e-scooters drive us towards our climate targets, greater clarity and reform regarding their safe use is required not only for the users themselves but for the public alike.