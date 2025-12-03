ARTICLE
3 December 2025

Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction And Engineering October 2025 - Transport

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
The European Commission announced an initiative to speed up deployment of heavy-duty vehicle recharging infrastructure across key freight corridors.
European Union Transport
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Arthur Cox are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance and Strategy topic(s)

EU

Charging Infrastructure

The European Commission announced an initiative to speed up deployment of heavy-duty vehicle recharging infrastructure across key freight corridors. The initiative will start with the Scandinavian-Mediterranean and North-Sea Baltic Corridors as first test cases.

IRELAND

Autumn Legislative Programme

The Government Legislation Programme for Autumn 2025 includes for priority publication this session a Railway Safety Bill. It lists for priority drafting:

  • a Dublin Transport Authority (Amendment) Bill to amend the Dublin Transport Authority Act 2008 to enable the National Transport Authority to provide public transport infrastructure in the regional cities, and
  • an Aviation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill to address planning constraints impacting continued growth in air connectivity.

The list of all other legislation includes a Road Safety Authority (Amendment) Bill, an Air Navigation and Transport (International Aviation Agreements) Bill, a Merchant Shipping (International Conventions) Bill, an LPSV (Large Public Service Vehicles) Reform Bill, and a Transport (Railway Infrastructure) (Amendment) Bill.

Sustainable Mobility

The Department of Transport has published a third annual progress report on the National Sustainable Mobility Policy Action Plan 2022-2025.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More