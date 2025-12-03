Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction And Engineering October 2025 - Transport

EU

Charging Infrastructure

The European Commission announced an initiative to speed up deployment of heavy-duty vehicle recharging infrastructure across key freight corridors. The initiative will start with the Scandinavian-Mediterranean and North-Sea Baltic Corridors as first test cases.

IRELAND

Autumn Legislative Programme

The Government Legislation Programme for Autumn 2025 includes for priority publication this session a Railway Safety Bill. It lists for priority drafting:

a Dublin Transport Authority (Amendment) Bill to amend the Dublin Transport Authority Act 2008 to enable the National Transport Authority to provide public transport infrastructure in the regional cities, and

an Aviation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill to address planning constraints impacting continued growth in air connectivity.

The list of all other legislation includes a Road Safety Authority (Amendment) Bill, an Air Navigation and Transport (International Aviation Agreements) Bill, a Merchant Shipping (International Conventions) Bill, an LPSV (Large Public Service Vehicles) Reform Bill, and a Transport (Railway Infrastructure) (Amendment) Bill.

Sustainable Mobility

The Department of Transport has published a third annual progress report on the National Sustainable Mobility Policy Action Plan 2022-2025.