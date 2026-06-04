Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction May 2026 - Transport

The European Commission has launched consultations on alternative fuels infrastructure and air transport state aid guidelines, while new regulations address greenhouse gas emissions accounting and railway capacity coordination. Recent proposals aim to simplify cross-border rail travel through unified booking systems and passenger protection measures, alongside guidance for the transport sector on fuel supply disruptions.

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EU

ALTERNATIVE FUELS INFRASTRUCTURE REGULATION

The European Commission is consulting until 3 August 2026 on the scheduled review of the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation. It is intended to address the appropriateness of the targets for road recharging and refuelling infrastructure as well as the payment and price transparency provisions.

STATE AID

As mentioned in our State aid section, the European Commission is consulting until 11 June 2026 on draft revised Guidelines on State aid to the air transport sector (PDF 607 KB) to replace existing Guidelines adopted in 2014. Further information is available here: Commission invites comments on draft revised State aid rules for air transport.

GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS

Regulation (EU) 2026/1030 on the greenhouse gas emissions accounting of transport services (CountEmissionsEU Regulation) comes into effect on 1 June 2026 and applies from 2 December 2030 (save for the provisions specified at Article 20). It establishes rules for emissions accounting of transport services that start or end on EU territory, where disaggregated information on those emissions is calculated and disclosed on a contractual or voluntary basis for commercial purposes, or where such calculation and disclosure are required by EU or national law.

RAILWAY CAPACITY COORDINATION

The European Parliament has adopted the Regulation on the use of railway infrastructure capacity in the single European railway area. It is intended to define the planning and allocation of railway infrastructure capacity to optimise the use of the EU’s rail network, improve cross-border coordination, and increase punctuality and reliability. Further information is available here: Upgrading cross-border railway capacity coordination.

RAIL PASSENGER PACKAGE

The European Commission proposed rules with the objective of making rail travel seamless across Europe, by simplifying planning and booking for regional, long-distance and cross-border travel. The proposals are for a Regulation on multimodal booking (PDF 664 KB), a Regulation on rail ticketing (PDF 444 KB), and a Regulation on protection of passengers with single tickets (PDF 217 KB).

The Commission will submit the proposed regulations to the Council and the European Parliament for consideration under the ordinary legislative procedure. Further information is available here: One journey, one ticket, full rights: Commission simplifies Europe-wide travel booking and train travel - Mobility and Transport.

FUEL SCARCITY

The European Commission adopted guidance to the EU transport and tourism sector (PDF 219 KB) in relation to fuel supply disruptions. The guidance focuses on aviation, addressing in particular the impacts of potential jet fuel scarcity. The EU Aviation Safety Agency has also issued a safety information bulletin to inform aviation and fuel supply stakeholders about the safe usage of Jet A aviation fuel in Europe.

Ireland

METROLINK

On 1 May 2026, Transport for Ireland (“TII”) issued the contract notice for the M500 design, build, finance, operate and maintain contract for delivering railway works and operating and maintaining the public passenger metro service for 25 years. This follows announcement of the M100 utilities and enabling works framework and the first major design and build civils contracts (M401 and M402). Further information is provided in our construction section. The latest supplier guide is available here: Supplier Guide, version 7, April 2026 (PDF 2MB).

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.