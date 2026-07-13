Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction July 2026 - Transport

EU

TEN-T FUNDING

A last call is open until 6 October 2026 for proposals under the current MFF worth €1.1 billion to build and modernise transport infrastructure on the EU’s trans-European transport network. Further information is available here: CEF Transport: €1.1 billion available for infrastructure projects across the EU - Mobility and Transport.

ReFuelEU AVIATION

The European Commission opened infringement procedures by sending letters of formal notice to States including Ireland for failing to establish rules on penalties for breaches of Regulation (EU) 2023/2405 (ReFuelEU Aviation). This Regulation lays down rules on the uptake and supply of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). It applies to aircraft operators, airports and their Union airport managing bodies, and to aviation fuel suppliers.

INTELLIGENT TRANSPORT SYSTEMS

The European Commission sent a reasoned opinion to several States including Ireland for failing to fully transpose Directive (EU) 2023/2661 amending Directive 2010/40/EU on Intelligent Transport Systems. The amended Directive aims to respond to the emergence of new road mobility options, apps, and connected and automated mobility, as well as ensuring that applications enable the integration of road transport with other modes of transport.

OFFSHORE: PORTS

Member States approved the Council’s conclusions (PDF 440 KB) on the EU’s Ports Strategy. They include that the common principles for EU funding should simplify procedures, avoid additional bureaucracy and remain neutral on governance and concession models or contractual arrangements. Sources of funding include EU, national and private sources, and funding raised through cooperation with national promotional banks and financial institutions.

EMISSIONS TRADING SYSTEM 2

The Parliament and Council reached provisional agreement on amendment of the market stability reserve for the EU’s emissions trading system for the buildings, road transport and additional sectors. Amendments include extending the lifetime of the market stability reserve beyond 2030 and doubling the number of allowances to be released when the cost of carbon exceeds €45 per tonne CO2 equivalent (in 2020 prices). The aim is to ensure a smooth and predictable start when the ETS2 launches in 2028.

EU PRESIDENCY

The Programme of the Irish Presidency of the Council of the EU is available. Priorities include progressing:

negotiations on the Connecting Europe Facility as part of the wider 2028-2034 Multiannual Financial Framework negotiations,

revision of the Air Services Regulation, covering issues such as airline licensing, pricing transparency and market access,

a new EU Aviation Strategy,

the EU’s simplification agenda for transport,

a legislative proposal on Clean Corporate Vehicles.

Ireland

NATIONAL PORTS POLICY

The Department of Transport is consulting until 28 August 2026 on the draft revision of the National Ports Policy 2013. It states that the Government retains the option to invest in the capital infrastructure of Ports of National Significance, in tandem with ports’ business plans, and that consideration may be given to the potential to access cross-governmental Exchequer funding and/or borrowing streams. It notes that additional port capacity, equivalent to a new port, will be required on the east coast post-2040.