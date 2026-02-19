ARTICLE
19 February 2026

Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction February 2026 - Transport

The European Commission opened infringement procedures by sending letters of formal notice to several countries including Ireland for failing to fully transpose Directive (EU) 2023/2661...
Ireland Transport
EU

INTELLIGENT TRANSPORT SYSTEMS

The European Commission opened infringement procedures by sending letters of formal notice to several countries including Ireland for failing to fully transpose Directive (EU) 2023/2661 (which amends Directive (EU) 2010/40/EU on intelligent transport systems). The legislation aims to respond to the emergence of new road mobility options, mobility apps, and connected and automated mobility. Member States have two months to respond, complete their transposition and notify the Commission. In the absence of a satisfactory response, the Commission may decide to issue a reasoned opinion.

ETS 2 FRONTLOADING FACILITY

Approval was given for an EIB facility of €6 billion to accelerate investment for vulnerable households to decarbonise in sectors covered by the EU Emissions Trading System 2 ("ETS 2"), which includes road transport.

Further information is available here: Unlocking €3 billion for investment opportunities in the decarbonisation of buildings and road transport.

Ireland

CLEARING HOUSE

A new Joint Utilities and Transport Clearing House is intended to provide a forum where issues affecting the coordination and timely delivery of infrastructure can be addressed. Further information is available here: Establishment and First Meeting of the Joint Utilities and Transport Clearing House.

OIREACHTAS REPORT

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Climate, Environment and Energy published a Report on Barriers to Achieving Climate Targets (2026-30) identifying eight barriers in the transport sector including challenges in developing EV charging infrastructure including capacity constraints, network reliability, charger 'blackspots' and the absence of clear solutions for terraced houses and apartment blocks.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

