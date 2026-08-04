Strengthening EU Air Passenger Rights: The 2026 Reform Explained

The European Union has agreed on a major legislative reform to Regulation (EC) No 261/2004, introducing significant changes to air passenger rights across the EU. Set to enter force in August 2027, the reform strengthens existing protections while introducing new obligations for airlines, including proactive notification duties, enhanced rerouting requirements, and expanded protections for passengers with reduced mobility.

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Introduction

While modern mass air travel has revolutionised global connectivity and tourism, one challenge has persisted throughout its development: flight disruptions and the rights afforded to passengers in such situations. July 2026 marks a significant moment for air passengers across the EU, with the EU institutions agreeing on a major legislative reform to Regulation (EC) No 261/2004. This reform seeks to strengthen and clarify existing passenger protections while also introducing additional rights aimed at improving the passenger experience during travel disruptions.

Application

Having been approved by the EU Council on 13 July 2026, the reform is expected to enter into force in August 2027, and shall apply to any airline operating flights within, to, or from the European Union, subject to the scope of the Regulation. Accordingly, airlines should begin planning and testing the necessary operational and structural changes required to ensure compliance with the new obligations in time.

Unchanged Rights

The implementation of new rights, however, has not altered the rights passengers have been entitled to since 2005, including the three-hour delay threshold, compensation amounts, and rights to rerouting, refreshments and accommodation. What has been amended in respect of these rights is their accessibility and greater ease of enforcement, particularly in light of studies reporting that only 38% of eligible passengers have exercised these rights. While the existing framework remains largely intact, the reform introduces several important additions intended to improve transparency, enforcement and passenger protection.

New Passenger Rights and Passenger Handling Obligations

Beyond preserving existing protections, the reform introduces a number of new rights to further protect passengers facing travel disruptions:

The No-Show Rule

This new safeguard entitles passengers who do not take the outbound leg of their journey to board the returning flight. Airlines are prohibited from denying boarding solely on the basis that a passenger failed to take the preceding outbound flight.

A 96-Hour Notification Duty

Where a delay qualifies passengers for compensation, the airline itself must inform passengers of their rights and provide simple instructions for making claims within 96 hours of arrival. This rule places airlines in a proactive role, ensuring passengers’ rights are easily discoverable and enforceable.

The 30-Day Claims Response

Complementing this proactive approach is the introduction of a 30-day claims response rule, obliging airlines to acknowledge receipt of claims and provide a substantive response within 30 days.

Rerouting Obligations

The most financially far-reaching obligation introduced by this reform compels airlines to provide alternative travel arrangements at their expense in the event of cancellation or denied boarding. Where an airline fails to provide rerouting within 3 hours, passengers may organise their own alternative travel and claim reimbursement of up to 400% of the original ticket price.

The Rule for Extraordinary Circumstances

The reform also introduces a list of circumstances regarded as extraordinary, under which airlines may be exempt from paying compensation for delays. This codified list places the burden of proof on the airline, requiring it to prove a qualifying circumstance, such as natural disasters or meteorological conditions. Circumstances such as crew shortages, however, do not qualify.

Enhanced Rights for Passengers with Reduced Mobility

The reform prioritises passengers with reduced mobility or disabilities, as well as children and pregnant women. It provides further rights to compensation and rerouting when such passengers miss a flight due to an airport’s failure to provide assistance or appropriate facilities. Furthermore, MEPs insisted that, under the reform, any person accompanying a child under the age of 14 must be seated next to that child without incurring any additional charge by the airline.

Price Transparency Rule

The reform also changes the way airline fares are displayed. The reform requires airlines to automatically include a cabin-bag allowance within the airfare displayed. While passengers may choose to opt out of such baggage, the price advertised must be the inclusive one, enabling passengers to make fair comparisons between airlines.

Boarding Pass Protections

The reform also prohibits airlines from imposing any additional fees when a passenger seeks to correct a spelling error on a boarding pass or for presenting a printed version of a digitally issued boarding pass.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the reform marks a step towards clearer, stronger and more accessible rights for air passengers, while also respecting airlines’ operational realities and maintaining a level playing field within the aviation sector. Although the core structure of Regulation (EC) No 261/2004 remains intact, the introduction of additional rights enhances its effectiveness and ensures its continued status as the cornerstone of EU air passenger rights.

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