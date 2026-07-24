Yacht Seized In Italy? How To Challenge A Customs Assessment And Protect Your Rights

Italy is one of the world's leading destinations for luxury yachts. Every year, thousands of vessels sail through Italian waters, berth in prestigious marinas and enjoy the Mediterranean coastline. Alongside this thriving maritime sector, however, Italian customs authorities have significantly increased inspections involving foreign-flagged yachts, imported vessels and cross-border maritime operations.

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Why Are More Foreign Yacht Owners Facing Customs Investigations in Italy?

Italy is one of the world's leading destinations for luxury yachts. Every year, thousands of vessels sail through Italian waters, berth in prestigious marinas and enjoy the Mediterranean coastline. Alongside this thriving maritime sector, however, Italian customs authorities have significantly increased inspections involving foreign-flagged yachts, imported vessels and cross-border maritime operations.

For many yacht owners, the first indication of a problem is an unexpected inspection by the Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency (Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli) or the Guardia di Finanza. What initially appears to be a routine check can quickly develop into a customs assessment, a VAT claim or even the seizure of the yacht.

Understanding why these investigations occur and knowing how to react can make the difference between a manageable dispute and lengthy administrative or criminal proceedings.

Why Can a Yacht Be Seized in Italy?

A yacht may be seized for several reasons, but the most common involve alleged breaches of customs or tax legislation rather than navigation rules.

Italian authorities frequently investigate whether VAT has been correctly paid, whether the vessel has been legally imported into the European Union, or whether the owner has complied with the conditions governing the Temporary Admission regime for non-EU yachts.

Other cases concern inaccurate customs declarations, incorrect vessel valuation, the use of offshore ownership structures or documentation that customs authorities consider incomplete or inconsistent.

Although every case is different, many seizures arise from complex interpretations of customs legislation rather than intentional misconduct by the owner.

Customs Assessments: What does assessment mean in Customs?

Receiving a customs assessment in Italy can be alarming, particularly for foreign owners unfamiliar with Italian administrative procedures.

A customs assessment may require payment of import VAT, customs duties, interest and substantial financial penalties. In more serious situations, customs authorities may also allege customs fraud or smuggling, opening the way for criminal investigations.

However, a customs assessment is not the final word. Italian and European law provide several legal remedies allowing taxpayers to challenge administrative decisions before the competent authorities and courts.

Many assessments are successfully contested because they are based on procedural irregularities, insufficient evidence or incorrect interpretations of customs legislation.

Temporary Admission: One of the Most Frequent Sources of Disputes

One of the most litigated issues concerns yachts operating under the Temporary Admission (TA) regime.

This customs procedure allows qualifying non-EU yachts to enter European waters without immediately paying import VAT, provided that specific legal conditions are respected.

In practice, disputes often arise over the owner's tax residence, the actual use of the yacht, charter activities, the duration of the vessel's stay within EU customs territory or changes in ownership.

Even experienced yacht owners may unknowingly breach these complex rules, exposing themselves to significant financial claims.

Because Temporary Admission is governed by both European customs legislation and national implementing rules, each case requires a careful legal analysis of the factual circumstances and supporting documentation.

The Importance of Acting Quickly

Time is one of the most important factors in customs disputes.

Following a seizure or customs assessment, owners often need to protect not only the value of the yacht but also existing charter agreements, marina contracts, insurance coverage and commercial activities.

Delaying legal assistance may allow administrative proceedings to progress unnecessarily or, in some cases, increase the risk of criminal consequences.

An early legal strategy often makes it possible to open a constructive dialogue with the authorities, preserve evidence and identify the most effective procedural remedies before litigation escalates.

How Arnone & Sicomo Can Help You

Arnone & Sicomo International Law Firm provides legal assistance to private yacht owners, shipowners, international companies and foreign investors involved in maritime and customs disputes throughout Italy.

Our firm assists clients in matters involving yacht seizures, customs assessments, VAT disputes, Temporary Admission procedures, Guardia di Finanza investigations, customs litigation and criminal customs proceedings.

The Customs and Maritime Law Department is led by Avv. Donatella Sicomo, Founding Partner of the firm, who has developed extensive experience in Italian Customs Law, Maritime Law and International Criminal Law. Her multidisciplinary background enables the firm to assist clients in complex cases where customs investigations overlap with criminal proceedings or involve cross-border maritime operations.

Whether your yacht has been seized, you have received a customs assessment or you are under investigation by the Italian authorities, our team provides strategic legal assistance from the earliest stage of the case, working to protect your rights, minimise financial exposure and secure the most effective legal solution.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.