New Rules For Non-EU Yachts In Italian Waters

On April 10, 2025, the Italian Customs Agency (ADM) released Circular 8/2025, outlining updated procedures for non-EU commercial yachts operating in Italian waters under Temporary Admission.

These vessels may only navigate and/or remain in Italian waters under the Temporary Admission scheme only for the time needed to:

" Complete commercial activities; and

" Undergo repair or maintenance in Italy, either at anchor or in shipyards (additional clarification is expected on whether repairs conducted within ports and marinas will be taken into account).

Notably, the circular does not reference the YET (Yachts Engaged in Trade) scheme, leaving room for further clarification.

Stakeholders in the yachting sector should stay tuned for updates.

