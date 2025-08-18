Malta Revised The Commercial Yacht Code

Transport Malta's Merchant Shipping Directorate has published the revised Commercial Yacht Code (CYC) 2025, marking a significant update to the regulatory framework governing commercial yachts registered under the Maltese flag.

The new CYC 2025, which comes into effect on 1 July 2025, replaces the previous CYC 2020. The revision follows extensive consultations with industry stakeholders and reflects the latest developments in market practices, technology, and international safety standards.

According to the Directorate, the updated CYC 2025 is designed to better address the evolving needs of the yachting sector, ensuring that regulations remain aligned with both safety requirements and industry innovation.

All commercial yachts will be required to comply with the new code from its effective date. Yachts currently certified or under survey according to the CYC 2020 must transition to the CYC 2025 standards by their first renewal survey after 31 December 2025.

