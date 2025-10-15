Electronic Certificates Introduced By The Malta Flag Registry

Malta Ship Registry Embraces Digital Certification to Enhance Efficiency and Sustainability

The Merchant Shipping Directorate has announced that the Malta Ship Registry will begin issuing electronic certificates as of the 01st of June 2025, in line with IMO guidelines on the use of electronic certificates. This initiative aims to reduce administrative burden, streamline verification processes, and support the shipping industry's transition to digital solutions.

All electronic certificates will carry unique tracking numbers and QR codes, enabling secure online and offline verification through standard smartphones or the DigSig Authenticator app. These certificates will be considered original for all legal and operational purposes under the Merchant Shipping Act.

Key security features include:

Protection from edits or tampering

QR code verification using ISO/IEC 20248 DigSig

Continuous access to an official verification platform

Clearly visible authentication by an authorised officer

The transition reflects the Registry's commitment to operational efficiency, environmental responsibility, and service innovation. Hard copy certificates issued prior to 01st of June 2025 will remain valid until expiry.

A full list of certificates to be issued electronically is annexed to MS Notice 193, which can be accessed here, and stakeholders are encouraged to review the notice and familiarize themselves with the new process.

Originally published 12/05/2025.

