Malta's Digital Ship Certificates: A Fully Deployed System

In light of our earlier discussions regarding the introduction of electronic ship certificates in Malta, this article reviews the system after its full implementation across the Maltese registry. As of June 1, 2025, Malta has completed its transition to entirely digital ship certificates, marking a significant milestone for one of the world's leading ship registries. The electronic certificates are now fully operational within the Maltese fleet, enhancing compliance, reducing administrative burdens, and positioning Malta at the forefront of maritime digitalisation.

This shift aligns with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) guidelines and global industry trends towards secure, paperless certification. With thousands of Malta-flagged vessels now benefiting from the new system, digital certificates have become an integral part of everyday maritime operations.

A Modern, Secure, and Fully Paperless System

Malta's digital ship certificates are issued in electronic PDF format, sent directly to shipowners, managers, or recognised organisations. These certificates incorporate advanced security features, including:

Encrypted digital signatures

Tamper-evident seals

Integrated QR codes for instant online authenticity checks

Verification through Transport Malta's secure portal

Together, these features ensure that digital certificates offer equal if not enhanced legal validity and security compared to traditional paper versions.

Benefits Already Being Realised Across the Maltese Fleet

With the system now fully in place, shipowners and operators are experiencing practical advantages, including:

1. Faster Certification & Reduced Delays

The issuance of new or renewed certificates no longer depends on printing, courier services, or physical handling. Documents are delivered instantly via email, ensuring vessels remain compliant without administrative delays.

2. Streamlined Port State Control (PSC) Procedures

QR codes allow inspectors to verify certificates in seconds. This improves transparency, reduces time spent during inspections, and ensures that documentation cannot be forged or altered.

3. Improved Operational Efficiency

Vessel managers now have centralised, 24/7 access to certificates, simplifying audits, renewals, and internal document management. Digital files are also easier to store, share, and retrieve than their paper predecessors.

4. Enhanced Environmental Sustainability

The shift eliminates the need for printed certificates, contributing to Malta's broader strategy of promoting greener, more sustainable maritime practices.

Compliance, Validity, and On-Board Requirements

All digital ship certificates issued by the Merchant Shipping Directorate of Transport Malta are fully recognised under Maltese law and international conventions.

Key compliance points include:

Existing paper certificates remain valid until their natural expiry.

Digital certificates must be submitted and stored onboard, in electronic or printed form, for inspection.

Recognised Organisations (ROs) may continue to issue certain certificates on behalf of the Maltese flag, now within the digital framework.

The authenticity of any certificate can be verified via the QR code or through the Transport Malta verification platform.

A Flag State Leading in Digital Innovation

The implementation of electronic certificates reinforces Malta's position as a forward-thinking maritime flag state. The initiative reflects Malta's long-term vision of digital transformation and operational excellence, offering shipowners a modern, secure, and efficient registry experience.

As global maritime regulations continue to evolve, Malta's proactive approach in adopting a strong digital certification system positions its ship registry among the most progressive and technologically advanced in the world. All electronic statutory certificates issued by Recognised Organisations (ROs) on behalf of the Malta Ship Registry, in compliance with FAL.5/Circ.39/Rev.2, will be recognised as valid under all applicable international instruments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.