Malta Ship Registry Introduced Electronic Ship Certificates

The Malta Ship Registry will start the issuance of electronic ship certificates for vessels registered under the Malta flag, effective June 1, 2025. This transition is in accordance with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) guidelines designed to mitigate administrative burdens. Moving from traditional paper certificates to electronic ship certificates represents the Malta Ship Registry's dedication to enhancing administrative efficiency and sustainability, while also facilitating the digitalisation of Malta's maritime industry.

It is important to note that the original hardcopy certificates issued by the Malta Ship Registry will remain valid until their expiration date and must be retained onboard.

Electronic Ship Certificate Features

The electronic certificates issued for vessels registered in Malta will adhere to the standards established by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Guidelines for the Use of Electronic Certificates. These certificates will incorporate several security features, including:

Assurance of validity and consistency with the format and content requirements stipulated by the pertinent international conventions; Safeguarding against edits, modifications, or alterations; Allocation of a unique tracking number to facilitate verification; Provision of reliable and secure verification through a continuously accessible digital platform; and Inclusion of a printable and visible symbol that confirms the source of issuance.

Certificate Format and Verification Process

The issuance of the certificates will be in a PDF format via email, containing a QR code which will serve as the sole verification method confirming that the document has been issued by the Malta Flag Administration.

Verification of the electronic ship certificate may be carried out through online verification by scanning the QR code or offline through the DigSig Authenticator app.

Compliance and Validity of the Electronic Certificate

The Recognised Organisations (ROs) are authorised to issue digital certificates on behalf of Malta's Ship Registry. Certificates issued by ROs are valid worldwide and fully comply with international conventions.

Stakeholders Responsibilities

Shipowners, operators, managers, and other relevant parties are highly urged to familiarise themselves with the electronic certification process. An annexe to the Merchant Shipping Notice contains a detailed list of certificates that will be issued electronically starting from the designated date. It is advised to keep a copy of this Marine Safety Notice on board and ensure it is available to Port State Control officers and other interested third parties.

