Introduction Of Electronic Ship Certificates By Malta Ship Registry

The Merchant Shipping Directorate of Malta has announced that, effective from the 1st of June, 2025, it will begin issuing electronic certificates for vessels registered under the Malta flag. This aligns with international guidelines from the IMO aimed at reducing administrative overhead through digital documentation.

Legal Recognition and Features

These electronic certificates will be treated as legally valid originals under Maltese maritime law. Existing paper certificates issued before the launch date remain valid until their expiration. The digital certificates are designed to be tamper-proof and will include several security elements, including:

Compliance with international formats

Resistance to unauthorised changes

Unique identification numbers

Continuous online verification access

Visible markers confirming authenticity

Certificate Format and Verification

Certificates will be sent in PDF format via email, incorporating a QR code instead of a physical signature. This QR code, based on ISO/IEC 20248 digital signature standards, allows for online verification via smartphone scanning and offline verification using the DigSig Authenticator app.

International Acceptance and Implementation

Recognised Organisations (ROs) are authorised to issue digital certificates on Malta's behalf. These are fully compliant with international conventions and are considered valid globally. The transition supports more efficient and sustainable maritime operations.

Stakeholder Responsibilities and Resources

Shipowners and maritime stakeholders are urged to familiarise themselves with the new digital procedures. A detailed list of certificates that will be issued electronically is included in the notice1 and available online at the Malta Ship Registry's website. Aboard each vessel, a copy of this notice should be retained for reference by inspectors and relevant authorities.

Footnote

1. Merchant Shipping Notice 193: https://www.transport.gov.mt/maritime/merchant-shipping-notices-92

