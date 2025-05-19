Malta Ship Registry To Issue Electronic Certificates Effective 1 June 2025

On 12 May 2025, the Merchant Shipping Directorate of Transport Malta issued Merchant Shipping Notice 193, which introduces a significant regulatory development concerning the issuance and legal recognition of statutory certificates by the Malta Ship Registry.

With effect from 1 June 2025, the Malta Ship Registry will begin issuing vessel certificates in electronic format, in conformity with the IMO Facilitation Committee Circular – Guidelines for the Use of Electronic Certificates. This initiative underscores Malta's continued commitment to digital transformation within maritime administration, particularly in light of the Target Digital Maritime Architecture project undertaken by the Malta Ship Registry to digitalise the entirety of its operations, enhancing both regulatory efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Legal validity of electronic certificates

Pursuant to the Merchant Shipping Act, electronic certificates issued by the Malta Ship Registry shall be deemed original documents and shall carry full legal effect for all navigational, regulatory, and compliance purposes.

For the avoidance of doubt, hardcopy certificates issued prior to 1 June 2025 shall retain their validity until the date of expiry and must continue to be maintained on board.

Key features of electronic certificates

The electronic certificates shall adhere to internationally accepted standards of content, format, and security. Key features include:

Compliance with format and content requirements of applicable international conventions;

Built-in protection mechanisms against unauthorised alteration or tampering;

A unique tracking number to facilitate verification;

Continuous accessibility via a secure digital platform;

Incorporation of a QR code in lieu of a traditional signature, allowing for online and offline verification;

Authentication through ISO/IEC 20248 Digital Signature (DigSig) technology, ensuring document integrity and provenance.

Verification mechanism

Certificates are to be issued in PDF format and will incorporate a QR Code which is to be used for verification purposes. Verification may be performed in two ways, ether online, by scanning the QR code with any smartphone, or alternatively, offline, by using the DigSig Authenticator app, enabling access to certificate data even without connectivity.

Each certificate shall also indicate the name and credentials of the authorised official responsible for authentication.

Certificates subject to electronic issuance

A non-exhaustive list of certificates eligible for electronic issuance includes:

Certificates of Malta Registry, including provisional and renewal forms;

Bareboat Charter Registry Certificates;

Certificates of Insurance or Financial Security under applicable international conventions;

Minimum Safe Manning Certificates;

Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) Compliance Declarations;

GMDSS Ship Station Licences;

Continuous Synopsis Records.

A full list is annexed to MS Notice 193 and may be consulted at maltashipregistry.gov.mt.

Recommendations for stakeholders

Shipowners, operators, technical managers, and other stakeholders are strongly encouraged to (i) review the newly introduced digital certification framework and adapt internal workflows accordingly; (ii) ensure that onboard and shoreside personnel are equipped to retrieve and verify electronic certificates; and (iii) retain a copy of MS Notice 193 onboard vessels to facilitate inspection by Port State Control and third-party auditors.

Conclusion

The recognition of electronic certificates on a global scale represents a significant evolution in maritime regulatory practice. Malta is one of the first registries which has undertaken this initiate to modernize their internal procedures to align with broader industry objectives of technological modernisation and regulatory efficiency.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.