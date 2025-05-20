Malta Ship Registry Launches Electronic Certification For Maritime Vessels

Electronic Certification

Effective June 1, 2025, the Malta Ship Registry will begin issuing electronic certificates for all Maltese-registered vessels, as outlined in Merchant Shipping Notice 193. This initiative is in line with the International Maritime Organization's guidelines (FAL.5/Circ.39/Rev.2) and reflects Malta's commitment to enhancing administrative efficiency, security, and environmental sustainability in maritime operations.

The newly introduced electronic certificates will carry the same legal standing as their physical counterparts under the Merchant Shipping Act. They are designed with advanced security features to prevent unauthorized alterations and ensure authenticity. Each certificate will be delivered in PDF format via email to the applicant's specified address, significantly reducing the dependency on physical documentation. A key innovation is the incorporation of a QR code in place of the traditional handwritten signature. This QR code adheres to the ISO/IEC 20248 digital signature standard, providing both online and offline verification capabilities. Shipowners and authorities can verify the certificate instantly using a smartphone with internet access or through the DigSig Authenticator app in offline mode.

The range of certificates to be issued electronically includes provisional and full Certificates of Malta Registry, including those issued under bareboat charter arrangements. It also covers Certificates of Insurance or Financial Security related to oil pollution, bunker oil pollution, wreck removal, and passenger liability. Other documents such as the Declarations of Maritime Labour Compliance (Parts I and II), Continuous Synopsis Records, Global Maritime Distress and Safety System Ship Station Licences, and Minimum Safe Manning Certificates will also be digitized under this system.

Importantly, hardcopy certificates issued before June 1, 2025, will remain valid until their expiry and must still be kept onboard as required.

Malta's adoption of electronic maritime certificates represents a forward-thinking transformation that leverages digital tools to reduce administrative burdens, improve document security, and promote environmentally responsible practices. This transition positions the Malta Ship Registry at the forefront of maritime innovation, setting a benchmark for other registries worldwide.

For full details, refer to the official notice here: Transport Malta - Merchant Shipping Notice 193.

