ARTICLE
23 June 2025

Cyprus Safety Alert For Cyprus Flagged Vessels

I. Frangos & Associates LLC

Contributor

I. Frangos & Associates LLC logo
Established in 1999, our firm has evolved into a beacon of professional excellence, expanding its footprint nationally and internationally. Committed to adaptability and client satisfaction, our dedicated team navigates the ever-changing legal landscape with precision, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.
Explore Firm Details
In light of increasing geopolitical tensions and recent incidents in several critical maritime regions, all operators of Cyprus-flagged vessels are reminded to adopt the highest standards of vigilance and preparedness.
Cyprus Transport
Andriana Efstathiou and Theofano Efstathiou
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In light of increasing geopolitical tensions and recent incidents in several critical maritime regions, all operators of Cyprus-flagged vessels are reminded to adopt the highest standards of vigilance and preparedness. The Shipping Deputy Ministry urges enhanced implementation of the ISPS Code, proactive communication with port and flag state authorities, rigorous risk assessments at each port call, and diligent reporting procedures. Owners, managers, and masters are also encouraged to review contingency plans, coordinate with P&I and war-risk insurers, and participate in UKMTO and MSCHOA voluntary reporting schemes—ensuring both crew safety and regulatory compliance across volatile waters.
Why this matters?
Due to ongoing volatility in regions such as the Islamic Republic of Iran, Israel, the Persian/Arabian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Straits of Hormuz, the Shipping Deputy Ministry reminds shipowners and operators of three prior circulars (No. 20/2015, 33/2021, 25/2023) and renews its key safety advisory.
Key Recommendations

  1. Avoid high-risk ports/regions

Refrain from calling at or transiting through areas with armed or civil unrest unless indispensable.

  1. Maintain heightened on-board security
    • Comply with ISPS Code and maintain constant communication with Port and Flag State authorities and local agents;
    • Strengthen security procedures aboard vessels
  2. Stay well-informed

Monitor security intelligence through vessel agents, local authorities, P&I clubs, and Hull & Machinery insurers to receive up-to-date operational alerts.

  1. Conduct risk-based voyage assessments

Evaluate each port call or territorial water transit individually and implement robust security precautions as needed.

  1. Review and test contingency plans

Update security and emergency procedures and conduct drills to ensure crew readiness.

  1. Notify war-risk and P&I insurers early

Reach out proactively to ensure compliance with insurance terms prior to voyages in affected zones.

  1. Register with UKMTO and MSCHOA

Voluntary reporting to UK Maritime Trade Operations and registration with the Maritime Security Centre – Indian Ocean are advised (under BMP guidance) for areas including the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea.
Compliance and Risk Management Implications

  • CY Obligatory safeguards under Cyprus flag regulations and ISPS obligations
  • Insurance validity contingent on advance notifications and proper security measures
  • Legal considerations in charterparty negotiations, voyage deviations, and force majeure clauses

Suggested Actions for Your Team

  • Review and update vessel ISPS-compliant security protocols
  • Confirm war-risk coverage and notify insurers for all high-risk voyages
  • Register vessels with UKMTO/MSCHOA and ensure crew are briefed on reporting procedures
  • Schedule and document contingency drills and security exercises
  • Highlight this advisory in voyage instructions, charterparty clauses, and pre-voyage briefs

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Andriana Efstathiou
Andriana Efstathiou
Photo of Theofano Efstathiou
Theofano Efstathiou
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More