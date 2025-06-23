Cyprus Safety Alert For Cyprus Flagged Vessels

In light of increasing geopolitical tensions and recent incidents in several critical maritime regions, all operators of Cyprus-flagged vessels are reminded to adopt the highest standards of vigilance and preparedness. The Shipping Deputy Ministry urges enhanced implementation of the ISPS Code, proactive communication with port and flag state authorities, rigorous risk assessments at each port call, and diligent reporting procedures. Owners, managers, and masters are also encouraged to review contingency plans, coordinate with P&I and war-risk insurers, and participate in UKMTO and MSCHOA voluntary reporting schemes—ensuring both crew safety and regulatory compliance across volatile waters.

Why this matters?

Due to ongoing volatility in regions such as the Islamic Republic of Iran, Israel, the Persian/Arabian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Straits of Hormuz, the Shipping Deputy Ministry reminds shipowners and operators of three prior circulars (No. 20/2015, 33/2021, 25/2023) and renews its key safety advisory.

Key Recommendations

Avoid high-risk ports/regions

Refrain from calling at or transiting through areas with armed or civil unrest unless indispensable.

Maintain heightened on-board security Comply with ISPS Code and maintain constant communication with Port and Flag State authorities and local agents;

Strengthen security procedures aboard vessels Stay well-informed

Monitor security intelligence through vessel agents, local authorities, P&I clubs, and Hull & Machinery insurers to receive up-to-date operational alerts.

Conduct risk-based voyage assessments

Evaluate each port call or territorial water transit individually and implement robust security precautions as needed.

Review and test contingency plans

Update security and emergency procedures and conduct drills to ensure crew readiness.

Notify war-risk and P&I insurers early

Reach out proactively to ensure compliance with insurance terms prior to voyages in affected zones.

Register with UKMTO and MSCHOA

Voluntary reporting to UK Maritime Trade Operations and registration with the Maritime Security Centre – Indian Ocean are advised (under BMP guidance) for areas including the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea.

Compliance and Risk Management Implications

CY Obligatory safeguards under Cyprus flag regulations and ISPS obligations

Insurance validity contingent on advance notifications and proper security measures

Legal considerations in charterparty negotiations, voyage deviations, and force majeure clauses

Suggested Actions for Your Team

Review and update vessel ISPS-compliant security protocols

Confirm war-risk coverage and notify insurers for all high-risk voyages

Register vessels with UKMTO/MSCHOA and ensure crew are briefed on reporting procedures

Schedule and document contingency drills and security exercises

Highlight this advisory in voyage instructions, charterparty clauses, and pre-voyage briefs

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.