Guide To Cyprus' Small Vessel Register

Navigating the waters of Cyprus is an exhilarating experience, but ensuring your pleasure craft is properly registered is essential. Whether you're cruising the serene coastline or exploring the depths of the Mediterranean, all pleasure craft must be registered—either in the Cyprus Ship Registry (allowing for international navigation) or the Small Vessel Register (restricted to territorial waters).



Which Vessels Are Eligible for Registration in the Small Vessel Register?

Vessels with a total length of less than thirteen (13) meters, used exclusively for coastal navigation within the Republic or the Sovereign Base Areas. Vessels without a complete or permanent deck, used exclusively for fishing, as barges, or for operations near the coasts of the Republic or the Sovereign Base Areas, including designated maritime zones adjacent to these coasts.



Why Registration Matters

Compliance with the Law: All pleasure crafts must comply with the Small Craft Control Regulations of 1955. Failure to register can result in penalties.

Safety and Security: Registered vessels are easier to track, enhancing safety on the waters.



What You Need to Know

For those looking to register or manage their pleasure craft, here is a quick overview of the registration process offered by the Small Vessel Register.

To complete a small vessel registration, you must gather documents in two main categories:

Vessel Documentation – Beyond other necessary documents, this includes proof of the vessel's existence, such as the Small Vessel Builder's Certificate, Bill of Sale, or Hire Purchase Agreement , etc.

– Beyond other necessary documents, this includes proof of the vessel's existence, such as the , etc. Ownership and Compliance Records – This consists of Know Your Customer (KYC) documents for individual owners or a corporate set of certificates for company-owned vessels.



Ancillary Services Handled by the Small Vessel Register

Change of Ownership Change of Vessel Name / Engine Details / Owner's Address Deletion of a Small Vessel from the Register Registration of a Vessel Purchased at Auction Loss / Destruction of Small Vessel Registration Certificate

Get Onboard

Navigating the registration process can seem daunting, but it's essential for enjoying Cyprus's beautiful waters legally and safely. Ensure your craft is registered today, and set sail with peace of mind.

