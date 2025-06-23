Register Your Vessel In The Cyprus Ship Registry: Key Information And Government Policy

Cyprus offers a well-established and advantageous framework for vessel registration through its Registrar of Cyprus...

Established in 1999, our firm has evolved into a beacon of professional excellence, expanding its footprint nationally and internationally. Committed to adaptability and client satisfaction, our dedicated team navigates the ever-changing legal landscape with precision, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Cyprus offers a well-established and advantageous framework for vessel registration through its Registrar of Cyprus Ships, under the provisions of sections 14A and 14B of the Merchant Shipping (Registration of Ships, Sales, and Mortgages) Law 45/63, as amended.

A. General Eligibility Criteria for Registration

The Register of Cyprus Ships ensures compliance with both national and international maritime standards. To be eligible for registration, vessels must meet the following criteria:

Non-Self-Propelled Ships : Ships under 500 gross tonnage and non-self-propelled can only be registered if operating within Cyprus' territorial sea.

: Ships under 500 gross tonnage and non-self-propelled can only be registered if operating within Cyprus' territorial sea. Ships of Any Type or Size : Any ship not specified below in restrictions may be registered, provided it complies with Cyprus laws and meets the necessary requirements.

: Any ship not specified below in restrictions may be registered, provided it complies with Cyprus laws and meets the necessary requirements. Certification: All ships, except newly built vessels, must hold the relevant certification from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) before registration.



B. Registration Restrictions

The Registrar will not accept registration applications for vessels that:

Are banned by Port State Control or the US Coast Guard at the time of application. Have been detained three or more times by Port State Control or the US Coast Guard within the last three years. Are exclusively for inland navigation (e.g., rivers, lakes, canals). Exceed age limits as defined by ship type. Vessels under 13 meters used exclusively for coastal navigation within the Republic of Cyprus or the Sovereign Base Areas. Vessels without a full or permanent deck, used solely for fishing, as barges, or for coastal activities within Cyprus or the Sovereign Base Areas.

Note: According to Regulation 13, Small Craft Control Regulations of 1955, failure to register small vessels in the relevant Registry is a criminal offense.





Why Registration Matters

Compliance with the Law: Vessels must comply with Cyprus' Merchant Shipping Laws, and failure to register can result in penalties.

Vessels must comply with Cyprus' Merchant Shipping Laws, and failure to register can result in penalties. Safety and Security: Registered vessels are easier to track, improving safety on the waters.



Conditions for Owning a Ship Under the Cyprus Flag

Ownership by Individuals:

More than 50% of the shares in the ship must be owned by:

Cypriot citizens; or

Citizens of other EU/EEA Member States, who, if not permanent residents of Cyprus, appoint an authorized representative in Cyprus.

2. Ownership by Corporations:

The total (100%) of the shares must be owned by one or more corporations that are:

Established under the laws of Cyprus with their registered office in the Republic; or

Established under the laws of any EU/EEA Member State with their registered office, central administration, or principal place of business within the EEA, and either appoint an authorized representative in Cyprus or entrust ship management to a Cypriot or EU ship management company with a place of business in Cyprus; or

Established outside Cyprus or the EU/EEA, but controlled by Cypriot or EU citizens, and either appoint an authorized representative in Cyprus or entrust ship management to a Cypriot or EU ship management company in Cyprus.



Get Started with your Registration

While the registration process may seem complex, it's vital for ensuring your vessel is compliant with Cyprus's maritime regulations. Register your craft today and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with legal and safe navigation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.