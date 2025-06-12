Malta Introduces Commercial Yacht Code 2025: Key Updates You Need To Know

Commercial Yacht Code 2025

The Merchant Shipping Directorate of Malta has unveiled the Commercial Yacht Code ("CYC 2025") set to replace the previous one which was published in 2020. This updated code will come into effect on 1st July 2025, and reflects advancements in technology, sustainability, and international maritime standards. The Updated Code will be introducing several key changes and updates, ensuring that Malta remains a leading jurisdiction for commercial yacht registration and compliance. The CYC 2025 mandates that yachts certified under the 2020 code must comply with the new requirements by their first renewal survey after 31st December 2025.

The CYC 2025 maintains the three navigation notations of the 2020 code which are:

Short Range - operations within 60 nautical miles,

Extended Short Range - operations up to 150 nautical miles, and

Unrestricted Navigation – unrestricted operations.

While the 2020 Code referenced navigation ranges up to 150 nautical miles, the CYC 2025 clearly defines and regulates this range as its own category called 'Extended Short Range', separate from both the 60 nautical mile Short Range and the Unrestricted Navigation designations. This clarification is accompanied by detailed operational guidance and technical requirements specific to yachts operating within this zone, such as equipment standards, communication capabilities, and emergency preparedness criteria. By differentiating Extended Short Range as a formal classification, the Directorate aims to enhance clarity for operators and surveyors, ensuring that yacht design, outfitting, and certification more precisely align with the vessel's intended area of operation.

CYC 2025 places a stronger emphasis on environmental sustainability and onboard safety. Notably, it prohibits the use of asbestos in any new installations, reflecting evolving safety standards and health concerns. Yachts operating in regions prone to lightning are now required to have lightning protection systems installed, and vessels navigating polar regions must comply with the International Maritime Organisation Polar Code.

These measures align Malta's yachting standards with global expectations, ensuring that yachts registered under its flag are at the forefront of innovation and compliance.

The CYC 2025 shall be introducing updated standards for structural integrity and stability. Freeboard requirements and watertight integrity have been further refined to enhance resilience against flooding and damage. In line with sustainability goals, the CYC 2025 accommodates advancements in hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems, ensuring that environmentally friendly technologies are seamlessly integrated into Malta's regulatory framework.

CYC 2025 continues to delegate survey responsibilities to Recognised Organisations (ROs) and appointed government surveyors. However, the Directorate has strengthened its oversight mechanisms through enhanced statutory inspection audits, ensuring that surveys and certifications adhere strictly to the CYC 2025.

Yachts undergoing major refurbishments or conversions must now meet the standards applied to new yachts, further ensuring that Malta's commercial fleet remains modern and safe.

Crew welfare, a cornerstone of the 2020 code, receives additional focus in CYC 2025. Updates to the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) requirements emphasise improved accommodation, working conditions, and onboard facilities. The CYC 2025 also provides detailed guidelines for non-crew personnel, such as security staff or maintenance teams, requiring that they receive proper safety training before embarking.

The CYC 2025 marks a significant evolution in Malta's approach to regulating commercial yachts. By emphasising safety, environmental sustainability, and adaptability, the code ensures that Malta remains a global leader in maritime compliance.

