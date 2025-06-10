Transport Malta Updates The Commercial Yacht Code (CYC 2025)

Forming part of BDO’s Global Network, BDO Malta is a professional services and advisory firm, assisting companies in accelerating business growth through exceptional client service. Established in 1978, BDO Malta provide a wide portfolio of services including regulatory advisory, outsourcing, audit and assurance, tax & technology regulatory compliance to assist clients across different industries in growing their businesses efficiently.

Transport Malta's Merchant Shipping Directorate has introduced an updated Commercial Yacht Code (CYC 2025), which supersedes the 2020 edition. This revised Code follows comprehensive consultation with both internal and external stakeholders and incorporates recent developments in maritime industry practices, technological advancements and international safety standards.

The CYC 2025 has been developed to address the evolving demands of the commercial yachting sector while maintaining alignment with international regulatory requirements. It introduces a simplified and enhanced regulatory framework that prioritises safety, environmental sustainability and operational efficiency.

The revised Code will enter into force on 1 July 2025 and applies to commercial yachts exceeding 24 meters in length and covers both yachts with a gross tonnage (GT) of less than 500 GT and those of 500 GT or more. Yachts currently certified under the 2020 Code or undergoing surveys in accordance with it, must comply with the updated standards by their first renewal survey after 31 December 2025.

The full text of the CYC 2025 is available for download from the Transport Malta website.

