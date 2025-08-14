Maritime Labour Convention Amendments And Compliance Requirements For Shipping Companies

The 2022 amendments to the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) took effect in December 2024, introducing important updates to improve the rights and working conditions of seafarers globally.

The 2022 amendments to the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) took effect in December 2024, introducing important updates to improve the rights and working conditions of seafarers globally. These changes represent a meaningful shift in maritime regulations and emphasize the industry's growing focus on crew welfare, health, and safety.

Key areas of the 2022 MLC amendments

1. Social connectivity requirements: One major update requires shipping companies to provide internet access to crew members, so far as is reasonably practicable, while at sea. This provision, aimed at mitigating isolation on board, permits companies to apply reasonable charges for internet services. The focus on social connectivity addresses a vital aspect of crew well-being that has often been overlooked in maritime operations.

2. Enhanced food and catering standards: The amended MLC now mandates that shipping companies offer balanced, nutritious, and varied meals, along with safe drinking water, at no cost to crew members. Recognizing that proper nutrition directly impacts mental and physical health, these new standards require companies to provide food of sufficient quality and variety throughout seafarers' employment, emphasizing the importance of a supportive work environment.

3. Medical care and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): The new amendments also require that crew members have timely access to medical care, especially in emergencies or during pandemics, and that they are supplied with appropriately sized PPE. This proactive approach to health and safety not only aligns with best practices but also reflects heightened regulatory attention to protecting crew members in all circumstances.

Documentation and industry standards

To comply with the 2022 MLC amendments, shipping companies must update their existing MLC documentation. This process presents an opportunity to align MLC compliance with other emerging industry standards, such as the Crew Welfare Self-Assessment questionnaire by RightShip, which evaluates various aspects of crew welfare and safety practices. Additionally, industry frameworks like DryBMS, RISQ 3.1, TMSA 3, and SIRE 2.0 also focus on crew-related procedures and can be integrated into Safety Management Systems to strengthen crew welfare practices.

Leading the way in crew welfare

The 2022 MLC amendments signal a significant shift toward improving the maritime work environment by prioritizing seafarers' well-being. For shipping companies, adopting these standards offers an opportunity to cultivate a stronger safety culture and enhance operational efficiency. By embracing these updates, companies can build a reputation as responsible employers, contributing to a more sustainable and humane maritime industry. The MLC's latest requirements serve as a foundation for advancing crew rights, shaping a future where crew welfare is integral to maritime success.

